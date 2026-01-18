I Don’t Own Land, House in Abuja, Says Peter Obi





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has declared that he has no house or land in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) explained that his decision to avoid unnecessary headaches led him not to own property in Abuja.



The former presidential candidate spoke at a coffee hangout with KayhikersClub in Abuja.

Obi said, “I don’t have a house in Abuja; I don’t have land, and I’m not preparing to have one because I don’t need it.

“The more you have all these things, the more headaches you put on your head. For years, I have never been sick; why would I? Because it’s not necessary.



“I was the chairman of our regulatory body, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); the day I was announced; I arrived and the DG showed me a jeep, a Prado and they told me how much allowance I have for accommodation and I told the DG, ‘I want to come for meetings here, I don’t need anything from you, any day you fix meeting, tell me I would come. I don’t want your sitting allowance, your car, and your house. He said it’s my entitlement, but I said whatever I’m entitled to, God has given me.’



“You can go and ask whether, when Peter Obi was the chairman, he collected anything?

“I was Chairman of Fidelity Bank, and they told me that I’m entitled to a Mercedes 500 or a Range Rover. The bank is still there, go and ask them if I collected anything. I told them that I’m the chairman, and whatever I need in my house, I have, unless you want to bring a headache to yourself.

“I have enough, I don’t need to give away, but what I need I have.”