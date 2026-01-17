FG to Pay N6bn Compensation to Owners of Structures Affected by TCN Project in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

BGM Consulting Firm, the company handling the Alaoji-Onitsha Power line project has stated that about N6.5 billion will be paid to owners of 355 buildings along the new power project as compensation.

The company stated this recently during a stakeholders meeting held in Awka and organised by the firm in collaboration with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), with those affected.

The 355 buildings to be demolished to actualise the project are those situated under power facilities in Anambra State, along the Alaoji-Onitsha power project, where the project is to be constructed.

The TCN project will cut across 15 communities in about three local government areas of Anambra State.

Addressing the stakeholders, the Project Manager and Assistant General Manager of TCN, Engr. Omobola Oluwaseun Sogo, said the compensation in the North was about N1.8bn, while in the South-east, federal will pay over N12bn in the three affected states; Abia, Imo and Anambra.

According to her, compensation alone in Anambra State will take half of the amount mapped out for the South-east states involved.

Sogo said: “If you allow this opportunity to slip off your hands and be taken to another zone because of disagreement, I bet you it will be difficult to recover it again in this country.

“The federal government has already made available part of the funds for compensation, and once the communities involved come to terms with our discussions, we’re good to go,” she said.

For Ifeanyi Okonkwo, the Assistant General Manager in charge of Anambra state’s TCN, the project started a long time ago and we’re here to talk about the way forward for the project to work.

Speaking with reporters after the engagement, Basil Uzodinma, Managing Director, BGM Limited, said the project will cut across 15 communities in Anambra State.

The meeting was attended by government representatives, traditional rulers and non governmental organisations, and those whose structures were affected by the upcoming project.