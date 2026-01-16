  • Friday, 16th January, 2026

FAAN Director Conferred with Chieftaincy Title

Business | 2 seconds ago

The Director of Special Duties at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Obiageli Orah, has been conferred with chieftaincy titles as Chief Ugosimba and Lolo Nmaluluno of Oba Kingdom. In the same vein, her husband, Nze Alobueze Orah, was installed as Ichie Okokpa I of Oba Kingdom. The chieftaincy titles were conferred during a grand traditional ceremony held recently at Oba Kingdom, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Igwe Eze Okpoko II reoresented by Sanuel Onunkwo ( Ichie Ifedinoba) described Mrs. Orah as “a daughter whose integrity, compassion, and commitment to societal advancement stand as a shining example for women in leadership.”

“The title of Lolo Ugosimba is reserved for women who embody strength, goodness, and a deep sense of responsibility to their people. Mrs. Orah has consistently demonstrated these qualities, and we are proud to honour her,” the monarch stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.