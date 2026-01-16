FAAN Director Conferred with Chieftaincy Title

The Director of Special Duties at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Obiageli Orah, has been conferred with chieftaincy titles as Chief Ugosimba and Lolo Nmaluluno of Oba Kingdom. In the same vein, her husband, Nze Alobueze Orah, was installed as Ichie Okokpa I of Oba Kingdom. The chieftaincy titles were conferred during a grand traditional ceremony held recently at Oba Kingdom, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Igwe Eze Okpoko II reoresented by Sanuel Onunkwo ( Ichie Ifedinoba) described Mrs. Orah as “a daughter whose integrity, compassion, and commitment to societal advancement stand as a shining example for women in leadership.”

“The title of Lolo Ugosimba is reserved for women who embody strength, goodness, and a deep sense of responsibility to their people. Mrs. Orah has consistently demonstrated these qualities, and we are proud to honour her,” the monarch stated.