  • Wednesday, 14th January, 2026

Tinubu Condoles Ogun Govt, the Onabanjos Over Demise of Matriarch, Chief Lucia Onabanjo

Nigeria | 9 hours ago

•Urges state govt to immortalise her via her legacy for poor and vulnerable

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Government and people of Ogun State over the demise of the ex-first lady and matriarch of the Onabanjo family, Chief Lucia Onabanjo, aged 101.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, sympathised with the family, friends, and associates of the late wife of the first civilian Governor of Ogun State, Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo.

Tinubu noted the compassionate investments of the matriarch in many lives in her community, the state, and the nation, as evidenced by the outpouring of testimonies during her lifetime and after she passed.

“Lucia Onabanjo’s strong support for her husband when he served as Ogun State Governor for four years, 1979-1983, was commendable, and her keen interest on issues of children and empowerment of women was exemplary”, the President remarked.

“I do not doubt that her legacy of charity and kindness will continue to resonate.

“I urge the Ogun State government and family members to immortalise her by projecting her legacy of love for the poor and vulnerable.

“I pray that the Almighty God will receive Lucia Onabanjo’s soul, and continue to strengthen her family”, Tinubu added

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.