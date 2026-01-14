Tinubu Condoles Ogun Govt, the Onabanjos Over Demise of Matriarch, Chief Lucia Onabanjo

•Urges state govt to immortalise her via her legacy for poor and vulnerable

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Government and people of Ogun State over the demise of the ex-first lady and matriarch of the Onabanjo family, Chief Lucia Onabanjo, aged 101.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, sympathised with the family, friends, and associates of the late wife of the first civilian Governor of Ogun State, Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo.

Tinubu noted the compassionate investments of the matriarch in many lives in her community, the state, and the nation, as evidenced by the outpouring of testimonies during her lifetime and after she passed.

“Lucia Onabanjo’s strong support for her husband when he served as Ogun State Governor for four years, 1979-1983, was commendable, and her keen interest on issues of children and empowerment of women was exemplary”, the President remarked.

“I do not doubt that her legacy of charity and kindness will continue to resonate.

“I urge the Ogun State government and family members to immortalise her by projecting her legacy of love for the poor and vulnerable.

“I pray that the Almighty God will receive Lucia Onabanjo’s soul, and continue to strengthen her family”, Tinubu added