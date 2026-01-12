  • Monday, 12th January, 2026

Tinubu Felicitates Ex-Senate President, Ahmad Lawan At 67

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

.Describes him as a seasoned legislator and statesman 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, as he clocks 67 on  January 12, 2026.

The President, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Senator Lawan as a seasoned legislator and statesman who has made enduring contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development.

Tinubu extolled the senator’s decades of distinguished service to the nation as a legislator, particularly his tenure as Senate President, during which he provided steady leadership and upheld the principles of dialogue, stability, and collaborative governance.

The President acknowledged Senator Lawan’s commitment to national unity, good governance, and democratic values, which has earned him respect across party lines and among Nigerians from all walks of life.

According to him: “As Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan played a critical role in strengthening the legislature and fostering constructive engagement among the arms of government in the interest of national progress”.

Tinubu wished the ranking Senator good health and renewed strength as he continues to serve the nation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.