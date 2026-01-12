Tinubu Felicitates Ex-Senate President, Ahmad Lawan At 67

.Describes him as a seasoned legislator and statesman

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, as he clocks 67 on January 12, 2026.

The President, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Senator Lawan as a seasoned legislator and statesman who has made enduring contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development.

Tinubu extolled the senator’s decades of distinguished service to the nation as a legislator, particularly his tenure as Senate President, during which he provided steady leadership and upheld the principles of dialogue, stability, and collaborative governance.

The President acknowledged Senator Lawan’s commitment to national unity, good governance, and democratic values, which has earned him respect across party lines and among Nigerians from all walks of life.

According to him: “As Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan played a critical role in strengthening the legislature and fostering constructive engagement among the arms of government in the interest of national progress”.

Tinubu wished the ranking Senator good health and renewed strength as he continues to serve the nation.