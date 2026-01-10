  • Saturday, 10th January, 2026

 Five NBA Players with African Ties to Feature at 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles

Sport | 12 hours ago

In the West, San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama (France; ties to DRC) ranks fifth behind Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Luka Doni and Giannis Antetokounmpo (ties to Nigeria) remain the leaders in their conferences in the second fan returns in NBA All-Star Voting 2026, released recently.

In the East, led by Antetokounmpo at No. 1, is followed by Eastern Conference Finals MVP from Cameroon Pascal Siakam with the Indiana Pacers at No. 10; O.G Anunoby (ties to Nigeria) with the New York Knicks at No. 13, and 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid from Cameroon at No. 17.

NBA All-Star voting concludes on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 06:59 a.m. CAT, and starters will be announced on Monday, January 19.

Under a new NBA All-Star Game format, two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players (the World team) will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games. The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Monday, Feb. 16 at 12:00 a.m. from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, home of the LA Clippers.

Fans in Africa can catch the NBA All-Star Weekend action on SuperSport, ESPN, Canal+, ZAP TV, and NTV.

