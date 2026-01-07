U.S. Demands Visa Bonds From Nigerians, Nationals of 37 Other Countries

* Mandates entry and exit through designated airports

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United States government has introduced a new visa bond requirement for Nigerian travellers and citizens of 37 other countries, compelling the affected applicants to post substantial financial guarantees before being granted U.S. visitor visas and restricting their travel to specific American airports.

Under the new policy announced by the U.S. Department of State, certain applicants seeking B1/B2 (business and tourism) visas from the listed countries will be required to post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, depending on an assessment conducted during their visa interview.

For Nigerians, the requirement takes effect January 21, 2026.

The measure is part of a pilot programme established under Section 221(g)(3) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, aimed at addressing concerns over visa overstays, particularly among visitors from countries with higher overstay rates.

Nigeria joins several African nations on the list, including Ghana’s neighbours Benin and Togo, Senegal, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Angola and Zambia, alongside countries in Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America.

In total, nationals of 38 countries are covered by the policy, with implementation dates ranging from August 2025 to January 2026.

U.S. authorities emphasised that the bond requirement applies regardless of where the visa application is submitted, meaning Nigerians applying outside the country will also be affected.

Applicants instructed to post a bond must complete Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 (Immigration Bond) and make payments exclusively through the U.S. Treasury’s official Pay.gov platform.

The U.S. government warned applicants against using third-party websites, stressing that any funds paid outside official systems will not be recognised or refunded.

Officials also clarified that payment of a visa bond does not guarantee visa issuance, noting that applications may still be refused after payment.

As part of the bond conditions, affected visa holders are required to enter and exit the United States only through three designated airports: John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York); Washington Dulles International Airport (Virginia) and Boston Logan International Airport (Massachusetts)

The new rule stipulated that failure to comply with the designated ports of entry rule could lead to denied admission into the United States or an improperly recorded departure, potentially triggering penalties under the bond agreement.

According to the Department of State, visa bonds will be automatically cancelled and refunded if travellers depart the United States on or before the authorised stay expires, do not travel before visa expiration, or are denied entry at the port of arrival.

However, overstaying, failing to depart, or attempting to change immigration status — including applying for asylum — may result in a bond breach, with cases forwarded to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for enforcement action.

The U.S. government said the initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen immigration compliance while maintaining lawful travel opportunities, though the move is expected to generate significant reactions in the affected countries, including Nigeria, where travel to the United States remains popular for business, education and family visits.