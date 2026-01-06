Army Rescues Retired Colonel Hours After Abduction in Plateau

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Troops of the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army have rescued a retired senior military officer, Colonel Ajanaku (rtd), who was abducted in the early hours of Monday in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The officer was forcefully taken from his residence opposite the Salvation Army Church along Rukuba Road at about 12:45 a.m. by armed men who reportedly forced their way into the home.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations for the 3rd Division, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, confirmed the rescue in a statement on Monday evening.

“I can confirm that the senior officer was rescued by our troops in the early hours of the evening. He’s currently taken to our medical facility for a medical check-up,” Danja said.

Sources in Bassa told our correspondent that troops from various sectors immediately launched a pursuit, tracking the kidnappers through the Wildlife Park and into surrounding caves and rocky hideouts believed to be used by criminal groups.

Security forces later switched to covert operations, which led to the successful rescue of the retired officer around 6 p.m. near the Rafiki axis in Bassa LGA.

Before the rescue, the abductors had contacted the victim’s wife and demanded a ransom of N200 million, threatening to kill the officer if any rescue attempt was made.

Military authorities have not disclosed whether any arrests were made, but operations in the area were said to be ongoing as of Monday night.