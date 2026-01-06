  • Tuesday, 6th January, 2026

Army Rescues Retired Colonel Hours After Abduction in Plateau

Nigeria | 14 hours ago

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Troops of the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army have rescued a retired senior military officer, Colonel Ajanaku (rtd), who was abducted in the early hours of Monday in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The officer was forcefully taken from his residence opposite the Salvation Army Church along Rukuba Road at about 12:45 a.m. by armed men who reportedly forced their way into the home.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations for the 3rd Division, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, confirmed the rescue in a statement on Monday evening.

“I can confirm that the senior officer was rescued by our troops in the early hours of the evening. He’s currently taken to our medical facility for a medical check-up,” Danja said.

Sources in Bassa told our correspondent that troops from various sectors immediately launched a pursuit, tracking the kidnappers through the Wildlife Park and into surrounding caves and rocky hideouts believed to be used by criminal groups.

Security forces later switched to covert operations, which led to the successful rescue of the retired officer around 6 p.m. near the Rafiki axis in Bassa LGA.

Before the rescue, the abductors had contacted the victim’s wife and demanded a ransom of N200 million, threatening to kill the officer if any rescue attempt was made.

Military authorities have not disclosed whether any arrests were made, but operations in the area were said to be ongoing as of Monday night.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.