Asaba to Honour Distinguished Sons, Daughters With Chieftaincy Title 

Sunday Ehigiator

The ancient city of Asaba has taken another step in recognising excellence and service, as the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Prof. Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge, has announced the nomination of 20 distinguished sons and daughters of the kingdom for the prestigious Olinzele Ahaba chieftaincy title.



The nominations were contained in an official letter issued by the Asagba’s Palace, Jesus Saves, dated January 1, 2026.

The document, signed by the revered monarch, stated that the nominations were included in his New Year’s message to the people of Asaba.



According to the letter, the nominees were selected in recognition of their contributions to the growth, development, and prestige of Asaba, both within and outside the kingdom.

The conferment of the Olinzele title, the palace noted, remains subject to the fulfillment of all stipulated traditional and administrative requirements.



Those nominated for the highly respected title include: Ogbueshi Louis Edozien, Ogbueshi Adizua Eluaka, Ogbueshi Albert Adaba, Ogbueshi Dr. Ify Uraih, Mr. Emma Odiaka, Ogbueshi Ken Ogodugu, Ogbueshi Dr. Harrold Azinge, Ogbueshi Jaja Isichei, Ogbueshi Dr. Chris Ojeh, and Ogbueshi Godfrey Ogodugu.

Others are Prof. Mrs. Etuna Mbah, Ogbueshi Chike Ogeah, Ogbueshi Tony Ndah, Ogbueshi Hon. Ngozi Okolie, Ogbueshi Hon. Shedrack Rapu, Hon. Barr. Bridget Anyafulu, Ogbueshi Ephraim Okotcha, Ogbueshi Dr. Jude Richard Keshi, Ogbueshi Dili Biosah, and Ogbueshi Obiora Nwanze.



The palace explained that all nominees are expected to undergo a formal screening process in line with Asaba customs and traditions.

It added that the chieftaincy titles can only be conferred at the pleasure of His Royal Majesty and at a time to be determined in 2027.

“The nominees should go through screening and can only be conferred the title at His Royal Majesty’s pleasure anytime in 2027,” the letter stated.

The Olinzele Ahaba title is regarded as one of the most revered traditional honours in the Asaba Kingdom, often reserved for individuals who have demonstrated integrity, leadership, community service, and commitment to the values of the Anioma people.

The announcement has since generated excitement across Asaba and beyond, with many residents describing the nominations as well-deserved and reflecting the Asagba’s commitment to rewarding merit and service.

The letter concluded with a message of congratulations to all nominees, as the palace wished them well ahead of the screening and eventual conferment ceremony.