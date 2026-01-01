2026 Video Game Trends That Matter

Video games are heading into 2026 with clear shifts in how they are made, how they are played, and who gets to participate. From artificial intelligence in development to mobile-first design, cloud access, esports, and creator-led platforms, these are the trends that will define gaming globally and in African markets, writes Iyke Bede

AI becomes part of video development workflows

Artificial intelligence is now common in game development tools. A Google Cloud survey found that 87 per cent of game developers use AI agents to automate repetitive tasks and focus on creative work. Most respondents also expect AI to reduce long‑term development costs even as questions about data ownership remain.

This means studios of all sizes are adopting AI to help generate content, optimise processes, and speed up production without increasing headcount, a growing trend many do not view favourably in terms of job creation. Regardless, AI’s presence in development is now a practical trend, not a distant prediction.

Mobile gaming drives player growth in Africa

Africa’s gaming market reached an estimated $1.8 billion in revenue in 2024, with mobile gaming accounting for nearly 90 per cent of that total. The number of gamers in Africa grew to about 349 million in 2024, up by 32 million from the previous year.

This shows that smartphones remain the primary gaming device across the continent. As mobile access improves and data becomes cheaper, more people are joining the gaming community without needing a console or high‑end PC.

Africa’s market is growing faster than global average

Research shows that Africa’s games market is projected to reach around $13.86 billion by 2025 and grow at a compound annual rate of about 8.5 per cent through 2030. The number of gamers in Africa is expected to hit 426.7 million by 2030, with player penetration increasing steadily.

This growth rate compares favourably to many established gaming markets and proves Africa is not only participating in the global gaming space but expanding quickly.

Cloud gaming expands device access

Cloud gaming — where players stream games to their devices rather than download them — is becoming more mainstream for publishers and players alike. According to a Boston Consulting Group report, about 60 per cent of surveyed players said they had tried cloud gaming, and of those, 80 per cent reported a positive experience.

The trend matters because it makes high‑quality titles playable on a wider range of devices. For markets with fewer high‑end consoles and gaming PCs, streaming services can remove a major barrier to entry.

Players creating content strengthen communities

Games that let players create and share content are seeing rising engagement. A global survey shows that platforms like Roblox and Fortnite are preparing to pay out more than $1.5 billion to creators in 2025, and around 40 percent of gamers said they consume more user‑generated content than a year ago.

This trend means players are not just consumers. They are co‑creators, building worlds, mods, and experiences that keep communities active and invested.

Cross‑platform play is standard practice

More titles now support multiplayer across devices, letting players on phones, consoles, and PCs join the same games. As studios adopt this feature regularly in new releases, it means fewer boundaries between platforms and more inclusive play.

For African players, this expands opportunities. Gamers on mobile can compete with global audiences without needing separate hardware ecosystems.

Esports and competitive play continue to grow

Across the world, competitive gaming remains a core part of the industry’s social fabric, with millions tuning in to watch professional leagues and tournaments. While precise 2026 estimates have not been published, data from multiple reports show investments and audience engagement are rising year by year.

In Africa, mobile esports are emerging as a major competitive segment, attracting players, sponsors, and local events that mirror global trends.

Monetisation models shifting away from one-time purchase

Game monetisation in 2025 and into 2026 continues to shift away from one‑time purchases toward models that support long‑term engagement. Hybrid approaches — combining free‑to‑play access with in‑game purchases, subscriptions, and seasonal passes — have become a staple for many studios seeking stable revenue streams.

This approach helps developers fund ongoing content while giving players flexible entry points and ongoing updates to keep games fresh.

Local content and storytelling gain traction

Players increasingly respond to gaming experiences that reflect their culture and realities. This has led to a rise in titles grounded in local stories, folklore, and artistic design. While precise numbers on this trend are still emerging, industry experts agree that culturally relevant games are gaining more attention and investment.

In Africa, several markets, including Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt, are becoming known for locally influenced game design, creative communities, and growing development talent.

Advertising and in‑game Commerce expand revenue streams

In Africa, in‑game advertising shows strong growth potential. Projections suggest that revenue from ads embedded within games could reach nearly $280 million in 2025 and approach $406 million by 2030. This aligns with broader industry shifts toward monetising gameplay experiences without forcing high upfront costs.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fYWR2dHQyNTNlNXJ2ogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgExwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1767140502906

Page