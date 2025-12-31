Eminent Sons And Daughters Of Aniocha Oshimili Hold Landmark Summit In Asaba

Uzoma Mba

It was a rare gathering of eminent personalities of Aniocha Oshimili extraction on Monday 29th December, 2025 when no fewer than 18 traditional rulers, House of Representatives member, three Local Government Chairmen, three State Assembly members and 35 presidents general of communities, came together at Ogwa Ukwu, Ahaba to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The landmark event which remarkably was the maiden annual conference of Njiko Aniocha-Oshimili (a socio-cultural organization) centred on consensually creating economic and socio-political pathways leveraging on the primacy of unity, development and security.

The conference theme which centred on “Unity, Development and Security: Unifying Development and Securing the Vision,the Aspirations and Future of Aniocha-Oshimili People,” could not have come at a better time than now when the people of Aniocha Oshimili seem to be speaking differently particularly on issues of common interest.

Little wonder why the traditional and political leaders including those in the academia turned up in great numbers, including the 35 Presidents General of various towns’ Development Unions led by Dr. Ignatius Ezoemm. Other stakeholders and people from different walks of life were also in attendance.

The summit which held at the instance of Njiko Aniocha-Oshimili, discussed several issues verging on the unity, development, security, education and political future of the people of Aniocha-Oshimili.

The various sub-themes relating to the main theme of the conference were brilliantly discussed by the Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University and Chairman Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, an Hon. Member of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Bridget Anyafulu and a former Director, Department of State Services (DSS) Barr. Mike Ejiofor.

Meanwhile, the communique drawn at the end of the summit has suggested that the Association would henceforth hold political office holders and other service oriented persons accountable to the people.

As a fallout of the summit, the group has designed a roadmap for Town Hall meetings and subsequent summits where political office holders will have the opportunity to give their stewardship to the people.

The summit has in attendance, the Asagba of Asaba, HRM Asagba Prof. Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge who gave a heart-touching key note address that revealed the historical emergence of Njiko Aniocha-Oshimili, a few years ago.

The Obi of Ubulu-Uno and 2nd Vice Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Obi Henry Afamefune Kikachukwu were among traditional rulers present at the occasion.

Also in attendance were the member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ngozi Okolie, Leader of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi represented, Hon. Frank Esenwah, Oshimili North Council Chairman, Hon. Innocent Esewezie representing the other three Council Chairmen with the Vice Chairman of Oshimili South, Hon. Chinwe Usor Obobo present, the DG of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Patrick Ukah, and retired Air Commodore Gbemudu.

Those in attendance from the ivory towers included Prof. Andy Egwunyenga (former Vice Chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka), Prof. Emma Chuks Onwuka (Professor of Economics, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma), Prof. Anthony Iweka from the University of Lagos, Dr. Chris Uwaje (Digital Policy Guru), and a host of other stakeholders and dignitaries present.

Interestingly, three discussants who made critique of the papers presented were Dr. Chris Uwaje, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga and Prof. Emma Chuks Onwuka.

One of the highpoints of the annual conference was the recognition and award of honour to some illustrations sons and daughter of Aniocha-Oshimili for their outstanding contributions in their careers and Nigeria in general.

They included Barr. Mike Ejiofor (a security expert and former Director DSS), Chief (Prof) Mrs. Josephine Anene-Okeakwa (Provost, Federal College of Education, Technical, Asaba) Chief (Dr) Newton Jibunoh (Chairman, Nelson Mandela Garden and former Chairman, Costain West Africa Plc), Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (Group Managing can Director, Rainoil Ltd) and Chief (Dr) Anthony Ikemefuna, SAN (Senior Partner, Punuks Attorneys and Solicitors).

Other dignitaries at the event included a former Deputy Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Dr. Brasca Ifeadi, Chief Boniface Chizea, Hon. Lawrence Ejiofor, Chief (Mrs) Stella Egbuniwe, Engr. Igwe Enuoyibo, Dr. Peter Isidi and many others.