Elumelu Hosts US Congressional Delegates, Nigeria’s Private Sector Leaders

Charles Ajunwa

Founder and Group Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, has hosted a Bipartisan United States Congressional delegation, jointly led by Congressman Bill Huizenga and Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs, in Abuja.

A statement said the meeting held at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, on Sunday, 21 December, enabled direct dialogue between the United States and Nigeria’s private sector leaders, deepening bilateral ties and advancing shared economic priorities “at a critical juncture in the global political and economic landscape.”

“They discussed Nigeria – US relations, especially peace and security, economic diplomacy, investment and many more,” the statement noted.

Others in the delegation are Congressman Keith Self, Congressman Jim Baird, Congressman Jefferson Shreve, Congressman Michael Baumgartner, US Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Richards M. Mills Jr, Joe Foltz, Laura Carey, Michael McCabe, Rachel Walker and Christine Harbaugh.

