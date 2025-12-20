Exodus of Teachers, Clinicians in Medical Education, Worries Odili 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, has expressed worry at the exodus of medical professionals, who travel abroad for greener pastures, saying it is posing serious challenges to Nigeria’s health sector.

Dr. Odili commended the Rivers State Government under Governor Siminalayi Fubara for aligning with the federal government, a move he said will attract development and other benefits to the state.

Speaking at the 8th Founders’ Day and 5th Convocation Ceremony of PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt, yesterday, Odili advocated for an upward review of the retirement age and salary of medical professionals in the country .

Odili, who is the founder and Pro-Chancellor of the university, called on the federal government to address the exit of medical experts, describing the issue as a national crisis.

“Your Excellency, at this point, permit me to draw attention to what I consider a silent national crisis. The exodus of teachers and clinicians in medical education across the country, no state is spared. It’s a silent crisis.

“Your Excellency, ask any administrator of any teacher in your institution. They will tell you that we have yearning gaps of qualified professionals who should help us train these children. Where are they leaving? Greener pastures.”

The former Rivers governor specifically urged the government to peg the retirement age of medical professionals to 70 years.

Speaking further, he stated that his experience in the field has shown that medical experts who are retired and 70 years old perform creditably in their chosen areas of specialisation.

He emphasised that judges and engineers could abandon their jobs, but doctors and other qualified medical practitioners rarely do that.

Odili stated, “Let me appeal to you, Sir (Fubara), and to the Executive Secretary, Your Excellency, to do something. Let’s make our pasture greener than it is now.

“Take a special note on two things. The retirement age for qualified professionals. Increase it to at least 70. I can tell you from field experience, most of our professors in PAMO are people who have retired from other universities. And they are doing very, very well.

“The number two thing that can be done, and done easily, is a review of their remuneration, upwards. Sir, with all due respect, judges cannot draw cases for six months.

“Construction engineers can suspend work. We can go on and on and on. But no medical doctor can afford the luxury of adjourning the treatment of the patient who has an emergency condition, or postponing the treatment.

So to draw a common line across professions is an imperfect analogy.”

Odili, however, commended Governor Fubara, for his investment in the education sector, particularly supporting indigenes in PUMS, and expressed delight with the quality of medical graduates from the institution.

He further lauded the governor for aligning with the federal government, stressing that the move will attract more development to the state.

To Governor Fubara, Odili stated “We have visited here and there, and we know that your zonal hospitals can compete with some teaching hospitals outside Rivers State. So keep it up. The emphasis of primary healthcare, excellent.

“You’ve tailored your programme to align properly with what Mr. President is doing in the health sector. So far, not less than 500 infrastructural developments have taken place across the country. So the alignment of Rivers State with the federal government is perfect.”

Odili urged Rivers’ people to align with the federal government, behind the state government, to ensure the state get the best needed.

In his remarks, Governor Fubara commended the management of the university for the quality of students they graduate, expressing continuous support for the students.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, said his scholarship for the students has been fruitful.

Chancellor of the institution and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, in his remarks, said the approval of courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC) is geared towards advancing the quality of nations in the health sector.

Abubakar commended the various national regulatory bodies for inducting graduates of PUMS for the support given to the university, adding that the institution will continue to maintain zero tolerance to social vices from staff and students.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Acting Vice Chancellor of PUMS, Prof. Smith Jaja, emphasised the zero tolerance to vices earlier declared by the pro-chancellor.

Commending the former governor for investing in the future of Nigerians, by initiating establishment of the University of Medical Sciences, he revealed that 126 graduates convoked in the 2025 batch.