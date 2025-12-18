Senate Green-lights Yakubu, Fani-Kayode, Dambazzau, Ibas, Omokri, 59 Others As Ambassadors 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

In a sweeping diplomatic move with far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s foreign relations, the Senate on Thursday confirmed 64 nominees as Career and Non-Career Ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, approving a list that features prominent political figures, former governors, ex-ministers and seasoned diplomats.

Among those cleared by the upper chamber are a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; former Minister of Aviation, Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode; former Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazzau (rtd); former sole administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd); and former presidential aide, Mr. Reno Omokri.

The confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Bello (APC, Niger North), after weeks of screening of the nominees forwarded by the Presidency.

Presenting the report, Bello told the Senate that all the nominees were thoroughly vetted and found suitable for their proposed diplomatic assignments. He added that no petition or adverse security report was received against any of the nominees during the screening process.

“The committee carefully examined the credentials, experience and competence of all nominees and is satisfied that they are qualified to represent Nigeria in their respective postings,” Bello said.

The confirmed list comprises 34 Career Ambassadors and High Commissioners and 30 Non-Career Ambassadors and High Commissioners, bringing the total number to 64. The nominees from Yobe State, who did not appear before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, for screening was not included in the list.

Following the adoption of the report, Senate President Godswill Akpabio formally declared the nominees confirmed and urged them to see their appointments as a call to national service.

Akpabio congratulated the new ambassadors and charged them to project Nigeria’s image positively, deepen bilateral ties and protect the country’s interests in their host nations.

“You are going out there to represent Nigeria. Wherever you are posted, remember that you carry the image, values and aspirations of over 200 million Nigerians,” the Senate President said.

The non-career ambassadors’ list reflects a blend of political experience, technocratic background and public service.

In addition to Yakubu, Fani-Kayode, Omokri, Dambazzau and Ibas, those confirmed include the senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim; former governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief Femi Pedro; former Akwa Ibom senator, Ita Enang; and former Adamawa senator, Grace Bent.

Also confirmed are Florence Ajimobi, widow of the late former Governor of Oyo State; former Ekiti State First Lady, Mrs Angela Adebayo; former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; and Onueze Chukwujinka Okocha (SAN).

The career ambassadors approved by the Senate include Ambassador Nwaobiala Ezenwa Chukwuemeka (Abia); Betso Maimunah Ibrahim (Adamawa); Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi (Anambra); Ambassador Mohammed Mahmud Lele (Bauchi); Syndoph Paebi Endoni (Bayelsa); Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno); Ambassador Adams Jane Bassey (Cross River); Ambassador Clark-Omeru Alexandra Efe (Delta); and Geoffrey Ijiomah Chima David (Ebonyi).

Others are Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen and Ambassador Wasa Segun Ige (Edo); Ambassador Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel (Ekiti); Ambassador Okechukwu Kingsley Onaga (Enugu); Ambassador Magaji Umar (Jigawa); Ambassador Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna); Ambassador Abdussalam Habu Zayyad (Kano); Ambassador Shehu Ilu Barde and Ambassador Aminu Nasir (Katsina); Abubakar Musa Musa and Ambassador Haidara Mohammed Idris (Kebbi); Ambassador Bako Adamu Umar (Kogi); and Ambassador Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed (Kwara).

Also on the career list are Ambassador Ramat Mohammed Omobolanle (Lagos); Ambassador Shaga John Shamah (Nasarawa); Hamza Mohammed Sallau and Ambassador Ibrahim Danlami (Niger); Adeola-Ibrahim Mopelola (Ogun); Reuben Abimbola Samuel (Ondo); Ambassador Akande Wahab Adekola (Osun); Ambassador Arewa Esther (Oyo); Ambassador Gergadi Joseph John (Plateau); Ambassador Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata (Rivers); Danladi Yakubu Nyaku (Taraba); and Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru (Sokoto).

The confirmation effectively clears the way for the deployment of the ambassadors to Nigeria’s missions abroad, filling long-standing vacancies and strengthening the country’s diplomatic presence across key global capitals.

Observers have said that the mix of career diplomats and high-profile political appointees signals a deliberate attempt by the Federal Government to recalibrate Nigeria’s foreign policy engagement, leverage political networks and restore momentum to its diplomatic corps.

