Gongola Peoples Forum Celebrates Unity, Cultural Heritage in Adamawa 

Daji Sani in Yola

The Gongola Peoples Forum (GPF) recently held a cultural fiesta in Yola, Adamawa State, celebrating unity, progress, and shared cultural heritage among North East Nigerian tribes, including Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa.

The event featured vibrant cultural displays, with the, Jukun, Tiv people of Taraba, Tangale dance from Gombe and Adamawa captivating the audience with their African drums and dances.

While speaking at Ribadu Square in Yola, Adamawa State, the Chairman General Paul Tarfa hailed the fiesta as a historic milestone in Adamawa’s cultural rebirth, emphasizing its role in promoting unity, identity, and shared heritage

He said the GPF, alongside Adamawa Unity Forum, Nigeria Indigenous Language Development Council, and Numan Federation Foundation, organized the event to foster cultural cohesion and unity among diverse ethnic nationalities.

Tarfa however praised Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration for creating seven additional Chiefdoms and Emirates, restoring dignity and recognition to indigenous ethnic nationalities.

He said that Fintiri’s leadership has transformed Adamawa’s sociocultural landscape, promoting unity, cultural preservation, and grassroots development.

Speaking on behalf of Royal fathers in the event,The Tol Hoba, of Hong, Dr. Alheri Bulus Nyako, commended the government for the creation of new chiefdoms, describing it as a historic milestone and a gift of unity and inclusion for the Gongola people.

The chairman of GPF, Markus Gundiri, emphasized the importance of revisiting and reawakening the Gongola people’s identity and cultural heritage.

He said the fiesta featured cultural dance performances and carnival parades by various groups, highlighting the diversity and richness of Adamawa’s cultural heritage.

According to Gundiri the creation of new chiefdoms and emirates has brought hope and renewed identity to the Gongola people, who have long sought recognition and autonomy.

The GPF’s efforts are seen as a significant step towards promoting unity and cultural preservation in the region.

Mrs. Ednah D. Azura, President of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) who also spoke that the GPF’s cultural fiesta serves as a reminder of the importance of cultural heritage and unity in promoting peace and development in Adamawa State and beyond.

She called all women to support the GPF, concluding with prayers for continued unity and peace among the Gongola people, as well as a call to action for leaders to work towards the development and progress of the region

However, the event showcased Adamawa’s rich cultural heritage, reinforcing the collective resolve to sustain traditions that strengthen social cohesion.

The state government remains committed to promoting cultural rights, stimulating tourism, and enhancing social harmony.

The GPF’s efforts aim to promote unity and economic progress among indigenous groups within the Gongola enclave.