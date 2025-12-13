Wakanow GCEO, Adedeji, Receives Honorary Doctorate

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, Mr. Bayo Adedeji, has called on Nigerian graduates to touch excellence in everything they do.

The travel-tech company executive stated this yesterday, November 28, 2025 after he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by Madonna University, Nigeria, during the institution’s 23rd Convocation Ceremony held at the University Convocation Arena, Elele, Rivers State.

The ceremony, presided over by the Chancellor of the University, Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Emmanuel Edeh, recognised Adedeji for what the institution described as his “exceptional achievements in business leadership and remarkable contributions to society.”

While presenting him to the Chancellor, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chris Anyanwu, said Adedeji’s accomplishments “embody the values of our esteemed institution and reflect excellence worthy of emulation.” Another recipient of the honorary doctorate was Dr. Chuka Nwachukwu.

In his remarks after receiving the honour, Adedeji announced a N500,000 annual award for each of the three best graduating students, totalling N1.5 million yearly, to support academic excellence and motivate young achievers.

Addressing the graduating students, he urged them to approach life with discipline and distinction.

“Whatever you do, touch excellence,” he said. “Don’t do anything halfway — if you choose to be cold, be cold; if you choose to be hot, be hot. If it is easy, you can be sure it won’t last. But if you remain true to the values you have learnt here, there will always be light at the end of the tunnel.”

A total of 1,800 students graduated, with 120 earning First Class honours across various disciplines. The convocation lecture was delivered by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zach Adelabu Adedeji.

Speaking with journalists, the Wakanow boss said young Nigerians and Africans must reject the idea that excellence belongs elsewhere.

“Excellence is not foreign to us, it is who we are,” he said. “The world must see Africa not for its challenges but for its potential and capacity to build, innovate and compete globally.”

He also highlighted the importance of technology in transforming the travel and tourism sector, citing Wakanow’s impact in establishing Africa as a player in global travel technology.

Adedeji added that technology should also be embraced as a tool for national security.

“Technology in travel has proven what is possible when innovation meets structure,” he noted. “The same principle must be invested into combating insecurity in Nigeria. Technology gives us visibility, transparency and preventive capacity, and it must be adopted intentionally.”

The honorary award marks a new milestone in Adedeji’s career, following his leadership in transforming Wakanow from a struggling business into a multinational travel technology enterprise operating across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America.