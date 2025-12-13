Court Rules Jude Okoye’s Evidence Inadmissible in P-Square Royalties Trial

Proceedings at the Lagos High Court on Friday, December 12, 2026, took a decisive turn as the court rejected documents tendered by counsel to Jude Okoye, ruling that the materials were improperly introduced and not admissible.

Justice Oshodi upheld objections raised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which argued that the documents were misleading, extraneous to the case, and not part of the court’s record. The court agreed and struck out the evidence.

The ruling echoed an earlier decision on November 28, when the defence made a similar attempt to introduce disputed documents, which was also rejected following EFCC objections.

With the rejected evidence set aside, substantive hearing continued with testimony from Peter Okoye (Mr. P), a key witness in the case involving alleged diversion of P-Square’s royalties and corporate earnings.

Under cross-examination, Peter told the court that repeated defence tactics were aimed at shifting focus from the central issue: the alleged diversion of funds belonging to Northside Entertainment Limited — jointly owned by Peter, Paul, and Jude Okoye — into accounts operated by a separate company, Northside Music Limited.

He explained that the irregularities surfaced after P-Square’s temporary split, when established publishers and aggregators stopped paying royalties into Northside Entertainment’s authorised accounts. Requests for bank statements and internal audits, he said, revealed that royalties, licence fees, advances, and digital revenues linked to P-Square were being redirected to Northside Music Limited.

Peter stated that the company receiving the funds was allegedly incorporated by Jude Okoye and his wife, without board approval, and was not part of P-Square’s recognised business structure at the time the diversions allegedly occurred.

According to him, the redirection of earnings was carried out without the consent or knowledge of all directors, prompting him to petition the EFCC. He told the court that the commission’s investigations corroborated claims of unauthorized diversion and misappropriation of royalties.

Peter further insisted that attempts to introduce Psquare Records into the proceedings were deliberate distractions from the core allegation of an unlawful financial scheme spanning several years.

The court adjourned the matter to February 20 and 27, 2026, for continuation of cross-examination.