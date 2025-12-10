UNILAG VC Seeks Stronger Collaboration with Alumni, Industry

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folasade Ogunshola, has called for robust collaboration with alumni and business partners to achieve greater success.

She stated this at the anniversary awards and evening with the corporate world, organised by the University of Lagos Alumni Association, Lagos branch.

She appealed for endowments and scholarships to support students from academically disadvantaged backgrounds, while calling on industry research partners to assist the university in equipping students with the practical skills to solve problems.

“We have deepened our partnership with international institutions and multilateral agencies. We have prioritised innovation emerging from our Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre, the impact of infrastructural renewal, aimed at improving the learning, research and residential experience across the university.

“These advancements are part of our broader vision to position the university as a globally competitive, future-ready, and research-driven institution capable of responding effectively to national and global challenges,” Ogunshola said.

Chairman of UNILAG Alumni Association, Lagos Branch, Adedeji Owoeye, described the event as a celebration of shared values, partnerships, and the growing synergy between academia and industry- the gown and the town.

He said the initiative was born of the members’ commitment to giving back to their alma mater through visible, impactful action.

“We recognised the infrastructure and academic gaps within the university and knew that bridging them required collective effort. Our goal is to build bridges between the knowledge producers in the university and the industries that power our economy. Through your support, we can drive innovation, mentorship, internships, and infrastructure development- all vital to the future of education,” he said.

He thanked members, partners and corporate stakeholders for the remarkable progress recorded this year. He stated that the association also recognised and appreciated the continued support of distinguished individuals and partners whose contributions have added value to society and to the alumni community.

“As we enjoy tonight’s fellowship, let us be reminded that the strength of any alumni body lies in its unity, commitment, and shared vision. Together, we can shape a future where our university continues to produce not just graduates, but leaders, innovators and changemakers,” he stated.

One of the awardees, the Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, commended the association for its impactful projects, and promised to support in making an impact in the university community and the state.

Other awardees were Dr Segun Oshundairo, Chairman, Onigbongbo Local Government Area; Mr Moyosore Adebanjo, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Internal Audit; Dr Ayoola Oyeyemi; Dr Olufemi Ogunsanya; Mr Adigun Saheed; and Mr Yussuf Kelani.

Others were Dr Seinde Fadeni, MD, GMT Energy Resources Ltd; Mr Foluso Phillips, Executive Chairman, The Phillips Group; Hon. Seyi Jakande, Chairman, Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA.