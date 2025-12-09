My Family Inspired Me Into Music, Says Rave

Afrobeats music sensation; Pwafukadi Sunday, popularly known as Rave, has stated that his family’s deep love for music inspired his journey into the industry, adding that Afrobeats has a bright future because it is in the hands of highly creative young talents.

Rave, who ventured into music over 10 years ago, comes from a family of music lovers. A press statement from his media office revealed that he hails from Adamawa State in North Eastern Nigeria and comes from a family of eight, with five siblings from both parents.

“My family’s love for music inspired me. I grew up in a house full of music lovers. Most of my siblings were part of the church music group, so being the last child in such a musical atmosphere naturally pushed me into making music,” he said

Speaking on the global rise of Afrobeats, Rave said: “The future of Afrobeats is bright. It is in the hands of great music creatives who are ready to work and push the culture to all corners of the world.”

Although he has been singing for more than a decade, Rave officially began releasing music three years ago with his debut track, “Jah.”

On what makes him stand out from other artists, Rave cited his sound, voice, and melodies. He added that infusing Arewa rhythms into Afrobeats gives him a distinct and unique sonic identity.

Rave is set to release his debut EP titled “PWAFUKADI,” his tribal name, which means “God has honoured him.”

The nine-track project will be released on December 12, 2025.

He noted that the project draws heavily from culture, personal experiences, and his growth in the industry.

“A lot has happened, and I communicated those experiences through the songs on the project so listeners can have a picture of my journey,” he said.

Producers on the project include ShifuPro, Elmore, Stranger, Marius, and Keys To The City, all of whom he described as highly talented and easy to work with.

Rave, who is signed to Login Records, an Abuja-based record label, said it has always been his dream to feature Asake, explaining that the YBNL star not only inspires him but also reminds him of himself.

“So I will choose Asake, although I also desire collaborations with top stars such as Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy,” he added.

Reflecting on lessons learned over the years, Rave emphasized the importance of character: “Humility will take you further than your talent can. Talent is essential, but humility brings favour—something every rising artist truly needs.”

He also called on the government to do more to support the entertainment industry.

“Although they’ve been trying recently, I believe they can still do better. There should be more competitions and government-sponsored talent hunts to empower young and promising artists. That way, the government directly creates opportunities for emerging talents,” he said.

Rave’s educational journey began at Emmanuel Standard Academy, Yola, where he completed his primary education.

He attended St. Mary’s C.R.I, Yola for his secondary education before proceeding to the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State.

He, however, dropped out in his third year to focus fully on his music career.