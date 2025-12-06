Sokoto State Launches Ambitious Three-year Fiscal Blueprint, Major Infrastructure Push

.Launches demographic‑dividend survey, urges enumerators to deliver precise data

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved a three-year fiscal framework that will guide the formulation of the state budget from 2026 to 2028.

Also, the state government in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the European Union’s Serah Project, has kicked off a 10‑day household data survey aimed at profiling the state’s demographic dividend. The exercise, known as the Sokoto State Demographic Dividend Profiling (Household Data Survey), will cover six wards in each of the 23 local government areas, reaching a total of 138 wards across the state.

Briefing journalists after the Council meeting, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, said the framework was prepared in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Law No. 13 of 2019.

He described it as “a crucial financial planning tool” that links government policy priorities with strategic planning and resource allocation.

“The framework provides a credible, predictable and disciplined budgeting system for the state,” Zayyana, noting that for 2026 the framework stands at N702.55 billion.

The commissioner explained that the document offers a micro‑economic analysis that will guide the government in preparing a realistic annual budget aligned with long‑term development goals.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar, said that the Council also approved a series of contracts aimed at upgrading the state’s health infrastructure.

Dr. Umar said the contracts cover the rehabilitation and remodelling of six hospitals across Sokoto, marking the second phase of ongoing upgrades in the health sector.

The hospitals and their contract values are: General Hospital Yabo – N290.14 million, General Hospital Illela – N382.40 million, General Hospital Bodinga – N189.25 million, General Hospital Sabon Birni – N272.29 million, General Hospital Tangaza – N291.31 million, and the Women and Children Hospital, Sokoto – N187.99 million.

He said the projects will include civil, electrical and plumbing repairs tailored to the needs of each facility.

All works are expected to be completed within six months, with contractors receiving a 30 per cent mobilisation payment upon submission of performance guarantees.

In addition to the hospital upgrades, the Council approved the procurement of HIV test kits and essential drugs worth N100.062 million to address the withdrawal of donor support to African countries. The supply of the kits and drugs is to be completed within three months.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Sambo Bello Danchadi, announced that the Council also approved the purchase of laptops, desktop computers and digital tablets valued at N72.60 million.

The contract for the ICT equipment was awarded to Kalsuri Investment Company Limited, with delivery scheduled within three months.

Danchadi further disclosed that the supply of textbooks and exercise books to public schools was approved at N113.15 million, also to be completed within three months.

To tackle perennial flooding, the Council approved the construction of a drainage system on Zaga Road in the Gawon‑Nama area at a cost of N122.76 million.

A second drainage project was approved along the road by the Orthopaedic General Hospital, Wamakko, valued at N216.62 million.

Both drainage contracts include a 30 per cent mobilisation provision and are to be executed without variation, with completion timelines fixed at three months.

The approvals reflect the state government’s commitment to linking budgetary allocations with tangible development outcomes, as outlined in the fiscal framework.

The Sokoto State Executive Council’s decisions were made in line with the state’s Fiscal Responsibility Law and are expected to stimulate economic activity across multiple sectors.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, addressed enumerators, supervisors and monitors at three training centres representing the three senatorial zones.

He stressed that the success of the survey hinges on the quality of data collected and the diligence of the field teams, urging them to treat the assignment with the utmost seriousness.

“The Demographic Dividend Profiling is a significant initiative aimed at providing the state with accurate and reliable data on its demographic profile,” Zayyana said.

He explained that the data will inform policy decisions and interventions designed to harness Sokoto’s demographic dividend for sustainable development.

The commissioner, represented by Director of International Cooperation, Alhaji Musa Muhammad Wamakko, thanked UNFPA and the EU Serah Project for their financial and technical support, which made the large‑scale survey possible.

Chairman of Shagari Local Government, Maidawa Kajiji, speaking on behalf of all 23 LG chairmen, commended the state government and its partners for their foresight. He called on every local council to back the effort, noting its enormous contribution to the development of their communities.

Maidawa also urged the enumerators to dedicate themselves fully to achieving the lofty goals of the exercise, emphasising that accurate data will translate into better health, education and employment programmes for the people of Sokoto.

The training session was led by Lead Traine Engr. Bilyaminu Bawan Allah. Participants were briefed on the survey’s objectives, data‑collection methods, and the use of digital tools such as KoboCollect and ODK for real‑time data capture

Enumerators were reminded to be courteous, respectful and professional when interacting with respondents. Adequate provisions, including transport and safety measures, have been put in place to ensure the smooth execution of the fieldwork.

The 10‑day exercise began on December 4, 2025, and is expected to produce a comprehensive demographic profile that will guide long‑term planning in health, education, employment and social welfare across Sokoto.

State officials expressed confidence that the survey will equip Sokoto with a credible evidence base to plan more effectively for population growth and to drive targeted development initiatives.

The initiative aligns with the state’s broader development agenda, which seeks to leverage the demographic dividend—where a large working‑age population can spur economic growth—provided that adequate investments are made in health, education and job creation.

UNFPA’s support underscores its commitment to helping Nigerian states generate reliable demographic data to shape policies that improve the lives of women, adolescents and vulnerable groups.

Similarly, the EU’s Serah Project contributes to the global goal of harnessing demographic dividends through evidence‑based planning, reinforcing the partnership between Sokoto and international development partners.

As the survey progresses, the state government has urged all citizens to cooperate with enumerators, noting that every household’s participation is vital to the accuracy and impact of the exercise.

The results of the Demographic Dividend Profiling are expected to be released within weeks of the fieldwork’s completion, providing a roadmap for the next phase of Sokoto’s development strategy.