Security: Five Men Shaping Tinubu’s Defence, Intelligence, Policing Strategy

Chiemelie Ezeobi





Nigeria’s national security architecture is now firmly in the hands of five powerful figures whose roles cut across defence, intelligence, and law enforcement.

From the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu to Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd), Minister of Defence, as well as the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, these key individuals have the onerous task of resolving the country’s knotty security challenges.

In the intelligence community, Oluwatosin Ajayi, holds sway as the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), complemented externally by the just-appointed, Dauda Mohammed, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Together, these five men form the backbone of Nigeria’s security leadership, a coordinated structure of defence, policing and intelligence designed to confront terrorism, banditry, organised crime, and emerging global threats.

Nuhu Ribadu

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is the National Security Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A seasoned security strategist and anti-corruption expert, Ribadu has a long career in law enforcement, intelligence coordination and national security reform.

As NSA, he is responsible for harmonising the country’s security architecture, coordinating intelligence agencies, shaping counter-terrorism policy, and advising the President on all security matters.

Ribadu plays the central role in integrating the work of the military, police, DSS, NIA and other security institutions, making his office the nerve centre of Nigeria’s security decision-making.

Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd)

Gen. Christopher Musa was on Thursday, December 4, 2025, sworn in as Minister of Defence by President Bola Tinubu after completing a distinguished tenure as Nigeria’s 20th Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

A battle-tested infantry officer from Zangon Kataf in Kaduna State, Musa is widely regarded as one of the military’s most experienced commanders in asymmetric warfare.

He previously served as Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, leading counter-insurgency operations in the North-east, where he earned a reputation for stabilising contested communities, strengthening civil–military cooperation and degrading insurgent capabilities.

Musa has held several command, instructional and administrative roles, including Commander, Infantry Corps Centre; Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP), Army Headquarters; and General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Enugu.

As Minister of Defence, he is responsible for shaping Nigeria’s defence architecture, improving joint operational effectiveness, and advancing reforms aimed at modernising the Armed Forces.

Kayode Egbetokun

Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, became Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police in 2023. A career police officer with expertise in crime prevention, police administration and explosives ordnance, he has served in key operational and command positions nationwide.

He previously served as Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Tinubu during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State; Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos; Commissioner of Police in Kwara State; and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the South-west.

Egbetokun holds a doctorate in Peace and Security Studies and has pursued several specialist training locally and internationally. As IGP, he leads reforms focused on improved policing standards, enhanced community engagement, and the deployment of technology to combat crime.

Oluwatosin Ajayi

Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi is the Director General of the DSS, Nigeria’s domestic intelligence and counter-intelligence agency. A career intelligence officer from within the DSS system, Ajayi rose through the service after holding crucial state and national-level responsibilities.

He served as Director of several state commands, Director of Operations, and held senior roles in counter-terrorism, internal security management, and protective security. Ajayi is recognised for his operational discretion and institutional knowledge of intelligence work.

As DG of the DSS, he oversees national security intelligence, counter-terrorism investigations, protection of top government officials, and the coordination of security responses to threats across the federation.

Dauda Mohammed

Ambassador Dauda Mohammed is the Director General of the NIA, Nigeria’s external intelligence service responsible for foreign intelligence gathering, strategic analysis and covert diplomacy.

A seasoned diplomat and intelligence professional, Mohammed has served in various foreign missions and played roles in Nigeria’s intelligence and foreign policy interface. Prior to his current appointment, he held senior positions relating to external intelligence operations, liaison functions, and national security coordination.

As DG NIA, he directs intelligence collection abroad, supports Nigeria’s international security interests, and works with global intelligence partners to address transnational threats, including terrorism financing, cyber threats, foreign interference and organised crime.