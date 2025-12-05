  • Friday, 5th December, 2025

Rivers Speaker, 15 Members Defect to APC

Breaking | 7 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Sixteen lawmakers including the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Assembly members who recently made peace with the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, after a long political rift, were on Wednesday seen on television singing praises of President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers declared their unflinching support for the President, but did not mention having cordial relationship with the state governor.

The APC State chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, was also seen at the Assembly chamber observing the defection process.

The lawmakers who defected to APC include the Speaker, Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule, Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, House leader, Major Jack, Deputy leader, Linda Stewart, Wami Chile, Granville Wellington, amongst others.

Details later.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.