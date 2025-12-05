Rivers Speaker, 15 Members Defect to APC

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Sixteen lawmakers including the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Assembly members who recently made peace with the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, after a long political rift, were on Wednesday seen on television singing praises of President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers declared their unflinching support for the President, but did not mention having cordial relationship with the state governor.

The APC State chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, was also seen at the Assembly chamber observing the defection process.

The lawmakers who defected to APC include the Speaker, Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule, Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, House leader, Major Jack, Deputy leader, Linda Stewart, Wami Chile, Granville Wellington, amongst others.

Details later.