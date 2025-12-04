Young Nigerian Student Innovators Jostle for Africa’s Company of the Year Prize

James Emejo in Abuja

Young Nigerian Student innovators have began their quest for the 2025 Junior Achievement (JA) Africa’s Company of the Year (COY) prize that will enable them represent the continent at the Ralph de la Vega Global Entrepreneurship Competition.

This came as JA Africa announced the opening of the 15th edition of the COY competition, which kicked-off Wednesday in Abuja.

The Nigerian team will compete with its counterparts from Eswatini, Ghana, Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia for the prestigious award.

The annual flagship event is Africa’s premier business pitch competition for high school-aged youth (ages 14-17) who have completed the JA Company Programme.

As one of Africa’s largest organisations dedicated to youth economic empowerment, JA Africa reaches over 1.5 million young people annually across 23 countries, equipping them with the skillset and mindset to thrive in the global economy.

The COY serves as a platform to showcase the entrepreneurial talent, creativity, and resilience of Africa’s next generation of innovators.

This year’s competition is guided by the theme,”Action for Climate Transformation (ACT!)” – emphasising the urgent need to leverage sustainable innovations in tackling the continent’s most pressing climate and development challenges, and underscoring JA Africa’s commitment to positioning youth entrepreneurship as a driving force for climate solutions and a sustainable future.

The 2025 edition challenges participants to innovate across six cutting-edge tracks including unnovation and technology, artificial intelligence, financial technology (fintech), digital media and creation, renewable energy, and circular economy and sustainability.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, President/Chief Executive, JA Africa, Simi Nwogugu, said, “At JA Africa, we believe Africa’s greatest resource is the brilliance and creativity of its young people.

“Climate action is not just an environmental issue; it’s a development imperative. Across Africa, rising temperatures, food insecurity, and extreme weather threaten livelihoods and economies, but they also present opportunities for innovation and resilience.”

She said, “COY gives young people a platform to transform ideas into action, showing the world that Africa’s youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow but the change makers of today.

“With this year’s theme, Action for Climate Transformation (ACT!), we are proud to see students harnessing sustainable innovation to tackle the defining challenge of our time.

“Their ingenuity and passion remind us that when youth are empowered to lead, they don’t just adapt to the future, they create it. And in doing so, they light the path toward a greener, more resilient, and prosperous Africa.”

President/Chief Executive, JA Worldwide, Asheesh Advani, said, “COY in Africa has a unique energy year after year, students present extraordinary ideas.

“To succeed as an entrepreneur, you must first believe in yourself. JA builds that self-efficacy, and awards help strengthen that belief.”

The competition will culminate with the JA Africa Stakeholder Convening on December 5, 2025, in Abuja.

Themed, “Unlocking Africa’s Youth Dividend: Radical Pathways for Inclusive Skills, Entrepreneurship, and Employment Systems,” the high-level convening will bring together policymakers, educators, private sector leaders, philanthropists, and civil society organisations to foster strategic partnerships and advance entrepreneurship education across Africa.

Through the COY and stakeholder convening, JA Africa reaffirms its commitment to positioning entrepreneurship education at the heart of Africa’s development agenda.

However, speaking to THISDAY,

Nwogugu said, “Our mission is to prepare young Africans for the future of work and to develop them as future leaders who can design solutions for the continent.

“We believe young people understand the problems in their communities and often know the solutions — they simply lack the resources and training to develop those solutions. Our role is to provide the training, resources, and skills they need to turn ideas into businesses or social projects.

“We focus on entrepreneurship because entrepreneurs identify problems, create wealth, and build businesses that employ people. With high youth unemployment and insufficient formal-sector job creation, entrepreneurship is a key route to creating jobs at scale.

“We work with secondary-school students to instill a mindset of self-reliance: don’t wait for government or someone else to save you — look within your community for problems you can solve and build sustainable solutions.”

She said, “For example, one alumnus who participated in our secondary-school company programme later founded two companies that reached “unicorn” status (companies valued at over $1 billion): Andela and Flutterwave.

“We also have alumni in government—our current Minister for ICT, Bosun Tijani, participated in Junior Achievement as a student.

“Over the 26 years we’ve operated in Nigeria, our alumni have become leaders in business, government, and the social sector.”