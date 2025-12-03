Oborevwori: Cubana Millennium Estate in Asaba, Confidence Vote in Delta Govt

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that the establishment of the Cubana Millennium City estate within the State Capital Territory epitomises a vote of confidence in the Delta State Government by other investors who have found the state a haven for safe investment.

The governor made the assertion on Tuesday while performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Cubana Millennium City, which is a brain-child of the Cubana Group expected to be modelled after architectural masterpieces in modern cities like Dubai in United Arab Emirates.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, the governor said tha Delta State is emerging as one of Nigeria’s most promising investment destinations, noting that his administration was strengthening infrastructure, enhancing security, eliminating bottlenecks, and supporting investors who bought into that vision.

Oborevwori said, “The Cubana Millennium City represents confidence. Confidence in our economy, in our people, and in the stability and opportunities Delta State offers investors across the world.

“This project, strategically located off the Benin-Onitsha Highway at Wichtech Junction, will unlock new value along this corridor. It will create a thriving hub of commerce, hospitality, entertainment, and modern living.

“The economic and social returns will ripple across our State, boosting small and medium enterprises, expanding local supply chains, and creating quality jobs for our youth.”

He said that his government was deliberately working hard to ensure that the ease of going business in the state was among the most attractive in this part of the world.

“As an administration, our commitment is simple: Delta State must be the easiest place to invest, to build, and to grow. We are strengthening infrastructure, enhancing security, removing bottlenecks, and supporting every investor who believes in our vision. The Cubana Millennium City demonstrates that when the environment is right, investment naturally follows and thrives.

“I extend sincere appreciation to Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, the Cubana Group, and its partners for choosing Delta State for this transformative project. Your decision is a strong vote of confidence, and I assure you that this government will stand firmly behind all genuine investors who choose to build here.

“To our traditional rulers and community leaders, thank you for providing the stability and support that investors’ value.

“To our young people: prepare yourselves. Projects like this are opening doors, doors to jobs, skills, and entrepreneurship. The future being built here today is yours.

“As we break ground, let us recognize that we are laying the foundation for more investment, more growth, and greater prosperity. The message from Asaba today is clear: Delta State is open for business, ready for partnerships, and committed to rewarding every investor who believes in our future.”

Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, Chairman and CEO of Cubana Group, explained that the objective was “to build a modern ecosystem” where people could enjoy complete and truly fulfilling livelihoods, including work, relaxation, and thrive without leaving the environment.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for the firm support to the Cubana Group, which has found the M.O.R.E agenda of his administration confidence-inspiring for investors.

Iyiegbu said, “We are standing on a piece of land that is about to transform into a world-class community, a modern city within a city, a destination that will redefine lifestyle, entertainment, hospitality, and investment opportunities in this region, connecting the South and the East.

“Your leadership and your M.O.R.E agenda inspire projects like this. When a government creates an enabling environment, private investors gain the confidence to dream bigger and to act boldly.

“Cubana Millennium City is one of the boldest expressions of that confidence.

“This project represents vision, commitment, and possibilities. It represents our belief that Nigerian cities deserve world-class development with safe communities, smart homes, integrated commercial zones, green areas, entertainment clusters, and infrastructure that truly supports the dreams of young people.”

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Emomotimi Guwor, captains of industry and the banking sector as well as traditional rulers were among dignitaries who witnessed Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

*Photos:

Dr Obinna Iyiegbu, Chairman of Cubana Group, reading a welcome address during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Cubana Millennium City in Delta State Capital Territory, Tuesday.