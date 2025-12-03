Gunmen Abduct Four Rivers University Students

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Four students of the Rivers State University have been kidnapped from their campus in Rumuohia community, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the yet to be identified gunmen shooting sporadically invaded the hostel of the students who are schooling at the extended campus of the university in Emohua, killed the security dog in the premises and whisked them away yesterday.

The kidnapped victims are: Sampson Chimenum (Psychology Department 400 Level); Precious Onyebuchi (Political Science Department 400level); Azubuike Kenechukwu (Psychology Department 400level); and Prince Sampson.

A female student of the school, who disclosed her name as Mariam, said students at the campus have suffered several cases of rape, robbery and other vices from hoodlums in the area.

She said despite presence of security agencies within the campus, the bandits continue to perpetrate such heinous act, while calling on the school management and state to come to their aid.

Mariam, a Social Science student of the university lamented: “We have had enough, the issues are very traumatizing. A lot of issues already experienced, there has been rape cases, robbery cases, despite the fact that there are security agencies strategically placed in this area, yet these issues keep happening.

“Today, few people broke into the house, they shot a security dog dead with automatic rifle and four boys were abducted. Three of the victims are in 400 levels alongside a brother to one of the final year student.

“We heard that the governor wants to move the students to the main campus but that has not happened yet, all we want now is to be moved back to Port Harcourt, the main campus,” she lamented.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command confirmed the incident.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko revealed “On December 2, 2025 at about 0230hrs, a group of suspected cultists, numbering about five, attacked an isolated area in Rumuche/Rumuohia Community, Emohua Local Government Area. The hoodlums shot and abducted five persons to an unknown destination.”

She said on receiving the report, the State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, and other service commanders of the state visited the scene of the incident for an on-the-spot assessment.

Iringe-Koko revealed further that the CP has mandated the Area Commander alongside all tactical units, and Joint Tasks Force to intensify efforts, ensure the safe rescue of the abducted victims, and apprehend the perpetrators.

She also stated the CP assured the public that all suspects involved would be brought to justice and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The police spokesperson, however, urged members of the public to remain calm and continue to support the Police with credible information that will aid ongoing investigations.