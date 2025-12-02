Tinubu Hails Troops Fighting Terrorism, Insurgency, Banditry

.Launches 2026 armed forces remembrance emblem

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem appeal fund at the State House, Abuja, by commending the courage and dedication of troops confronting terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other security threats across the country.

Speaking ahead of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, which is commemorated every January 15, the President declared “Today, we pay tribute to veterans and salute our serving troops who continue to confront terrorism, insurgency, mandatory and other security challenges they are resilience often in the face of great danger, remains a source of national pride.”

According to him, a grateful nation must continue to “honour the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answer the call to serve.”

He noted that the Remembrance Day remains a solemn reminder of the cost of peace and the enduring importance of national unity, adding that the sacrifices of Nigeria’s military heroes have significantly strengthened national stability.

His words: “As a grateful nation, we must honor the fallen, support the wounded, and create and care for all who answer the call to serve Armed Forces remember Remembrance Day marked every 15 January is a reminder of the cost of peace and the importance of unity as we honor our heroes”.

Tinubu further commended the Armed Forces for demonstrating exceptional courage across multiple theatres of operation.

He noted that their relentless efforts have restored normalcy to several communities saying “Our armed forces have demonstrated exceptional courage across various theaters of operation. Their efforts have restored normalcy to many communities and strengthened national stability.

“And under my administration, we have entrenched collaboration among security agencies and recorded significant gains tens of thousands of insurgents have surrendered.

“Key terrorist leaders have been neutralized, and many captives have been freed in our maritime domain, oil theft, piracy and illegal fishing have been contained, we have supported new platforms and advanced capability acquired for Army, Navy and Air Force”, the President added.

He also disclosed that the Ministry of Defense is developing a comprehensive programme to reclaim ungoverned spaces across the country by leveraging the expertise and experience of retired military personnel.

According to Tinubu, the initiative is designed to strengthen security, restore government presence, and turn previously insecure areas into zones of economic activity.

He added that the programme will also help prevent the resurgence of violence in communities that had been affected by insecurity.

“Ministry of Defense is developing reclaiming the ungoverned spaces for economic benefit program by utilizing the experience of retired military personnel.

“This initiative aimed to strengthen security and revitalize local economics and prevent the emergence of violence in previously affected communities.

“This year marks a new chapter in our remembrance activities. The Ministry of Defense has introduced thank a soldier, QR code, an innovative platform allowing Nigerians at home and abroad to send message of appreciation to our troops.

“Honored them this initiative promotes digital engagement and encourages youth participation in national service.

“As we launch the 2026 emblem, I urge all Nigerians to wear it with pride. It symbolizes sacrifices, honor and national gratitude”, the President added.

Tinubu also urged Nigerians to reject divisive rhetoric and instead promote respect, tolerance, and mutual understanding, describing the nation’s diversity as a natural asset that must be protected and cherished.

He stressed that national unity remains essential to Nigeria’s progress and stability, noting that the country’s true strength lies in its people’s ability to rise above differences and work together toward a common purpose.

“I call on every Nigerian to reject diversive rhetoric and embrace respect tolerance and understanding our diversity is a natural national asset that must be projected and cherished.

“As President and Commander in Chief, I remain committed to equipping and motivating our military security a central pillar of the Renew hope agenda”

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of Nigeria’s military personnel and federal security operatives, outlining several measures already undertaken to strengthen their support systems.

“We will continue to improve the welfare of our troops and other security agencies, my administration has enhanced allowances, upgraded barracks, strengthening health care, expanded health maintenance and organized pension verification through BVN and NIN integration platforms”.

In appreciation of the efforts of fallen heroes to national security, President Tinubu donated N200m to the appeal fund.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio followed with a N100 million donation after being decorated with the emblem by the Chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Mrs Grace Morenike Henry.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, contributed N20 million.

Also present at the emblem launch are Vice President Kashim Shettima; National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Bagudu; Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Ahmed Lawan.

Others are Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Wahidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke; DG, National Intelligence Agency(NIA), Mohammed Mohammed; Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Adeola Ajayi; and heads of paramilitary agencies.