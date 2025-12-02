Ssonic Foundation Launched in Abuja As Ministers, Others Pledge Support

The atmosphere was electrifying on Sunday, as the Ssonic Gas Company Foundation, founded by Dr. Ifeoma Douglas, was officially launched, marking a significant new chapter in humanitarian service, youth empowerment, and community development in Nigeria.

The event attracted dignitaries, government officials, industry leaders, clergy, celebrities, and thousands of beneficiaries who gathered to celebrate the vision behind the new foundation.

In her inspiring remarks, Dr. Ifeoma said the Ssonic Gas Company Foundation was born out of her deep passion for service, compassion, and a commitment to expanding opportunities for women, children, and vulnerable groups across the country.

She explained that the foundation would focus on educational support, mentorship, access to opportunities, charity interventions, and strengthening unity across communities and faiths. According to her, “Ssonic Gas Company Foundation is a dream that God placed in my heart — a dream to touch lives, uplift families, and create opportunities for the young and old. We are here to serve, to give, and to lift as many people as possible.”

Her parents, Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and his wife, were present at the ceremony, alongside her siblings, including Barrister Ifeanyi Ararume Jr. Senator Ararume, in his goodwill message, said he was not surprised that his daughter had taken charity to extraordinary heights, describing her as someone whose compassion has always shone through.

He added that through the foundation, she is now providing mentorship, access, and meaningful opportunities to countless Nigerians.

The launch received further prominence with the presence of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, and the Minister of State for Gas, Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, both of whom praised Dr. Ifeoma for her clarity of purpose and commitment to empowering communities.

They commended the Ssonic Gas Company Foundation for embracing structured, long-term interventions capable of transforming lives across the nation.

Also in attendance was the Executive Director of Business Development at NEXIM Bank, Hon. Stella Okotete, who applauded Dr. Ifeoma’s boldness in stepping into large-scale philanthropy at a time when Nigeria needs more visionary leaders in the humanitarian space. The founder of She4She Initiative, Barrister Peace Oyanbo, and the Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, were equally present, offering words of encouragement and pledging partnership and support for future projects.

The event quickly transformed into a celebration of joy and gratitude as thousands of women and children received school bags, books, and educational materials from the foundation. Christian and Muslim groups, as well as women from diverse communities, also received more than 600 bags of rice and cash support, leaving the venue filled with excitement and appreciation.

The atmosphere soared even higher when gospel music stars Moses Bliss and Mercy Chinwo graced the stage, filling the venue with soul-stirring songs and vibrant praise sessions. Their performances triggered waves of jubilation across the hall as women, youths, clergy, and guests danced wholeheartedly in celebration of the foundation’s arrival.

The launch of the Ssonic Gas Company Foundation stands as a bold beginning for an initiative committed to inspiring hope, uplifting families, and shaping a brighter future for countless Nigerians.