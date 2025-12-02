Shettima: Nigerian Journalists Are Democracy’s Shield Against Authoritarian Threats

* Says press freedom not negotiable under Tinubu

* Lauds media for resisting disinformation, foreign manipulation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday described Nigerian journalists as the nation’s primary defence against authoritarian rule, adding that press freedom remains a non-negotiable pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

He specifically said journalists have played a stabilising role during moments of national tension by correcting misinformation and holding power to account.

In an address at the 2025 Conference and Annual General Meeting of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria in Abuja, themed ‘Addressing Media Repression and Safeguarding Democratic Accountability in Nigeria,’ Shettima affirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to protecting media practitioners from harassment and intimidation.

According to him, “We owe you a space of practice devoid of harassment, intimidation, or fear. That much is non-negotiable. And as a government, we must continue to create an environment where truth can thrive without obstruction and where the work you do is protected rather than policed.”

The vice-president praised Nigeria’s media community for its historical resilience in confronting authoritarian tendencies, stating that a successful dictatorship is impossible in the country due to the press’s vigilance.

“It is impossible, utterly impossible, to have a successful dictator in Nigeria. Never in our history has any person or government succeeded in suppressing the media permanently,” he said.

Shettima particularly commended journalists for standing firm against foreign information manipulation and interference, noting their refusal to surrender to disinformation campaigns.

His words: “You have stood firmly against disinformation and refused to surrender your pens to falsehoods or foreign puppeteers. This honourable stance sets you apart.

“I stand before you today not as a wary politician, but as a friend, one who acknowledges your indispensable role and assures you that this administration respects, and will continue to protect, your right to freedom of expression.”

The vice-president, however, also challenged media practitioners to maintain ethical standards, warning against those who fabricate stories and refuse retractions when confronted with evidence.

He called for a professional culture that elevates verification above virality, and nationhood above nihilism.

“You have stood firm in the coldest nights of national adversity, and you have outlived those who attempted to place their boots upon your freedom. You have been the life-size mirror of our nation, reflecting us not as we wish to be seen, but as we truly are,” he said.

Shettima warned that a nation with a silenced press becomes one where public officers lose their way, and citizens lose their voice.

Earlier, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, reaffirmed the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the enhancement of press freedom and independent journalism practice in the country.

He noted that media-government relations is being reinvigorated and redefined under the present administration, describing President Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima as some of the most media-friendly leaders Nigeria has produced.

Idris said the responsibility and commitment of the present leadership of the Nigerian media must be to uphold the presentation of facts, adding that the Tinubu administration operates on the fundamental principle of an independent press in acknowledgement of the fact that a free press is the amplifier of an engaged citizenry.

The minister said agencies of government — both security and regulatory — operate under strict protocols during civil demonstrations, noting that the Federal Government remains resolute in balancing national security with media freedom, particularly in addressing misinformation and related complexities.

He assured the audience that the administration’s approach is not a retreat into control but to create mechanisms for dialogue and ethical reporting within Nigeria’s own cultural context for the media.

On his part, IPI Nigeria President, Mr Misikilu Mojeed, said the conference serves as a platform for critical reflection on the state of journalism in Nigeria, with a view to enhancing practice and safeguarding the lives of journalists where participants are expected to adopt a call to action centred on media reform.

He called for collective action by journalists to address challenges confronting their interests, noting that “solidarity is the journalists’ greatest line of defence.”

Mojeed urged the Federal Government to call state governments, security agencies and other actors to order, curb incessant harassment of journalists, and strengthen the mechanism for their safety across Nigeria and beyond.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, IPI Global, Scott Griffen, commended IPI Nigeria for its commitment to press freedom and independent journalism in Nigeria and beyond.

He called for genuine collaboration among stakeholders in the country in promoting and enhancing independent journalism in Nigeria in the face of daunting challenges.