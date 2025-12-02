  • Tuesday, 2nd December, 2025

Saro-Wiwa’s Family Denies Reconciliation With Shell, Insists on Environmental Accountability in Ogoniland

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

The Ken Saro-Wiwa Foundation has insisted that until there is proper environmental accountability in Ogoniland there will be no resumption of oil exploration in the area 

This was as the foundation has denounced what it described as a “stage-managed” effort to suggest reconciliation between the Ogoni people and Shell now renamed Renaissance, warning that no healing can begin until full political dialogue are pursued.

The foundation, in a statement signed by Dr. Owens Wiwa, said it was “alarmed” by a fake news item and circulated photographs claiming a new “record of restorative reconciliation and collaboration in Ogoniland”.

 “The Ken Saro-Wiwa family and the Foundation totally disclaim this stage-managed incident,” Wiwa said. “The tree planting was not authorised, and Zina Saro-Wiwa was tricked into attending. We have since uprooted the offensive trees.”

Describing the event as a deliberate manipulation, the foundation accused the facilitator who he said has now been dismissed of arranging the stunt to falsely portray a rapprochement between the Wiwa family and Shell.

The foundation stressed that no reconciliation has taken place and none is under consideration until long-standing demands are met.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the family has not reconciled with Shell or its new name, Renaissance,” Wiwa insisted. “Both entities remain persona non grata in Ogoni.”

He reaffirmed that Shell must be held “fully accountable” for environmental devastation and the military crackdown that culminated in the killing of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists in 1995.

“Shell must clean up the Ogoni environment completely,” Wiwa said. “They must also be held accountable for the killings carried out by soldiers they financed to pacify the Ogoni people so oil drilling could resume.”

While acknowledging that the Federal Government–backed environmental cleanup by HYPREP is “a good first step,” the foundation said remediation alone is not enough.

Wiwa emphasised that sustainable peace requires political restructuring and resource control

“Healing cannot begin without a political dialogue to create a Bori State for the Ogoni people,” he noted. “The Nigerian State at a minimum owes the Ogoni people a pathway to autonomy.”

He warned that deceptive public relations tactics would not change the Ogoni stance.

“Stage-managed photography set up by agents of Shell and security operatives will not deceive our people,” Wiwa declared.

“The Ogoni will not capitulate to these obnoxious efforts.”

The foundation said it remains committed to justice, accountability and genuine dialogue not “manufactured imagery” as prerequisites for reconciliation after decades of conflict in the oil-rich region.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.