Police Arrest 5 Jetty Vandals in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Eastern Ports Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested five suspects over alleged vandalism in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking with journalists at the Port Harcourt Port complex yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Eastern Ports, Tijani Fatai, said the suspects were arrested while attempting to vandalise the iron pipes of Ports and Terminal Operators Limited (PTOL) jetty within the Port last Sunday.

He said the feat was achieved through the effort of locals and the Command’s surveillance team, who caught the suspect in the act.

Fatai explained that vandalism around the Port environment had been reduced to zero level before now, but is suddenly beginning to rear its ugly head as the festive season draws near, with some hoodlums, desperate to make money, trying to vandalise government property.

“Yesterday, nemesis caught up with some of them who came around. May be because of the fact that the festive period is approaching, they’re looking for money to engage themselves during the festive period.

“They tried it, but with the help of locals and our surveillance team, we were able to arrest five of them who came to perpetrate that act of vandalising iron pipes under the PTOL jetty. Luck ran against them, and they were arrested,” CP Fatai said.

He disclosed that the investigation was ongoing, and in the end, an appropriate decision would be taken.

“Presently, an investigation is being carried out on the matter. At the end of the investigation, we will decide on the matter,” he said.

Fatai promised that the command would not relent in its commitment and dedication to protecting government facilities in the Port environment, hinting at the possibility of prosecuting the five arrested vandals to serve as a deterrent to others, especially in this festive period.

“This is just to tell you that we’re not sleeping; we’re equal to the task around the Port area, especially the Eastern Port. We’re not resting on our oars on the issue of criminality generally around the Port. We’re not going to allow any crime around the Port,” he explained.

THISDAY gathered that vandalism of Port facilities had been a recurrent issue, especially from the militancy era, but has drastically reduced in recent years due to the proactive effort of the Port Police and robust engagement with Port operators and stakeholders.