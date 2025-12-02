Oyekunle Replaces Vitalis Obi as Petroleum Ministry’s Perm Sec

Mrs. Patience Oyekunle has taken over from Dr. Vitalis Obi as the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources after the recent reshuffle by the federal government, conveyed in a circular marked HCSF/3065/V.I/224.

In his valedictory remarks, Obi expressed profound appreciation to the management and staff of the ministry for the unwavering cooperation, professionalism, and support extended to him throughout his stewardship.

He urged them to sustain the same level of commitment and institutional loyalty in supporting his successor as she assumes office, a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Chris Ugwuegbulam, said.

Obi described his period of service as fulfilling and thanked the federal government for the privilege to contribute to the strategic petroleum sector.

Responding, the new Permanent Secretary, Oyekunle, commended Obi for his leadership and dedication to public service. She stated that she will consolidate on the foundation laid by her predecessor, while bringing renewed energy and administrative depth to the ministry.

Oyekunle assured staff of an open-door policy, collaborative engagement, and a strong focus on efficiency, transparency, and service delivery in advancing the ministry’s mandates.