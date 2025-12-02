NNPC/Renaissance JV Boosts Cancer Fight  with $300,000 at National Hospital

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The NNPC/Renaissance Joint Venture (JV) has donated $300,000 to the National Hospital, Abuja, for the maintenance of the hospital’s cancer treatment machine.

The state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator (LINAC) Radiotherapy Machine was donated by the JV in 2019 under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project which encompassed enhancement of the entire ecosystem around cancer treatment, provision and installation of necessary data and ancillary systems, and upskilling of healthcare professionals to operate the sophisticated machinery.

Speaking at the office of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, in Abuja at an event, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Oluwaseyi Omotowa, listed some of the benefits of the intervention.

“The sustainability of such advanced medical technology hinges on regular maintenance, which presents a critical challenge due to funding constraints. Recognising this, the NNPC Limited/Renaissance JV and partners, is today taking a strategic step forward”, Omotowa, who was represented by Head of Business Services, NNPC-NUIMS,” Nkechi Anaedobe, stated.

In his remarks, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Pate, described the gesture as worthy of emulation by all industry players, noting that such an intervention will help expand access to affordable treatment for cancer patients

“This aligns perfectly with the broader efforts to revamp critical infrastructure aimed at improving the quality of healthcare for our people. Your track record is truly commendable, and this gesture underscores the intentionality behind driving impactful change,” Pate added.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Raji Mahmud, described the donation as a lifeline of hope for the thousands of cancer patients who depend on the hospital’s services each year.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company, Tony Attah, noted that the company remains steadfast in its mission to champion sustainable healthcare, protect lives and livelihoods, and advance research and innovation in cancer care.