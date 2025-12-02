LBHF Plans Grand Governor’s Belt Finale on Boxing Day

Kunle Adewale

The Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame (LBHF) is gearing up for an elaborate end‑of‑year Governor’s Belt showdown scheduled for December 26 at the Molade Okoya‑Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, following the conclusion of its final monthly tournament over the weekend.

The November edition drew notable attendance, including the Minister of Finance and President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, Wale Edun, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of performances displayed by the young boxers.

LBHF Director, David Mohamed, praised the athletes for their consistency, describing the monthly series, Nigeria’s longest‑running amateur boxing tournament, as a vital platform for grooming future champions.

“LBHF has been huge. It is arguably the major platform that has helped amateur boxing in Nigeria. The number of fighters who have graduated from LBHF to become champions and Olympic medallists is remarkable. We are proud of what we’ve done, and we will keep going,” Mohamed said.

He added that the 2025 Governor’s Belt would deliver the thrills and excitement fans have come to expect over the past 15 years, but on a grander scale.

“We are going to get the cream of the crop and put up a great show. Everyone should be ready for us in December,” he said.

Mohamed also emphasized the importance of sustained investment in talent, coaching, and facilities, noting that the sport is in safe hands with the current leadership of the Nigeria Boxing Federation.

Looking ahead, Mohamed announced that LBHF will introduce a new IBILE‑based format in January 2026, covering all administrative divisions of Lagos State.

“We will go division by division to identify the best champions across Lagos. This series of competitions will breathe new life into the boxing scene. After 15 years, we are still here, and we are here to stay,” he said.

Highlights from the November bouts saw Habeeb Bakare deliver the only knockout of the day, flooring Daniel Nkem in the men’s 69kg.

The men’s 90kg contest between Daniel Nwose and Victor Okagbue was stopped by the referee, with Nwose declared the winner.

In a tightly contested women’s 48kg bout, Aina Adekinwonsa edged Mistura Otenaike 3–2.

Christian Obi dominated Paul Melvin with a 4–1 victory in the men’s 85kg. Seun Habu outclassed Fasosi Paisol 5–0 in the 70kg category.

In the women’s 45kg division, Oyindamola Agboola overpowered Eniola Idowu with a commanding 5–0 win.