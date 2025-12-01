Osimhen to Risk Playing in Derby Clash with Fenerbahçe Today

Victor Osimhen has declared he is ready to put his body on the line for tonight’s ‘Intercontinental Derby’ against bitter city rivals Fenerbache.

The striker only returned to training on Friday after he was sidelined by a hamstring injury on Super Eagles duty against DR Congo last month

He has now said he will be available for the Monday showdown notwithstanding doubts over his fitness.

“I know the importance of the Fenerbache Derby and what it means to the fans. I experienced this excitement last season,” Osimhen told Turkish news outlet Sabahnewspaper at the weekend.

“Galatasaray signed me for such big matches. If necessary, I will take risks and go out on the field and give my all,” stressed the Nigerian star.