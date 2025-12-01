  • Monday, 1st December, 2025

Osimhen to Risk Playing in Derby Clash with Fenerbahçe Today

Sport | 8 hours ago

Victor Osimhen has declared he is ready to put his body on the line for tonight’s ‘Intercontinental Derby’ against bitter city rivals Fenerbache.

The striker only returned to training on Friday after he was sidelined by a hamstring injury on Super Eagles duty against DR Congo last month

He has now said he will be available for the Monday showdown notwithstanding doubts over his fitness.

“I know the importance of the Fenerbache Derby and what it means to the fans. I experienced this excitement last season,” Osimhen told Turkish news outlet Sabahnewspaper at the weekend.

“Galatasaray signed me for such big matches. If necessary, I will take risks and go out on the field and give my all,” stressed the Nigerian star.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.