First Recycling Festival Holds in Lagos

The inaugural Artistic Pulse Festival (#APF), Africa’s first sustainable recycling festival, will hold in Lagos from December 3 to 7, 2025, at the historic Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

This landmark venue, symbolic of Nigeria’s independence in 1960, will be transformed for five days into a hub of eco-conscious creativity, culture, commerce, and innovation under the festival’s theme: “Footprints of Interconnectivity, Growth and Expansion.”

Organisers of the event, NMO Management and PR, said the APF is a ground-breaking cultural showcase that integrates the pillars of Africa’s creative industries — Music, Fashion, Film (Nollywood), Food, Art, and Technology — while championing sustainability and recycling. The festival is poised to showcase the best of Nigeria’s cultural heritage and creative vitality while pioneering eco-conscious practices that underscore the importance of sustainability in Africa’s evolving creative industries.

Designed to be both immersive and impactful, the event will feature symposiums, debates, a children’s corner, an art gallery, a play zone, creative workshops, and the Artistic Pulse Festival Trade Fair, where ‘Creativity meets Commerce’.

Central to the festival is the Pan‑African 11th Annual Music Fashion Runway (#MFR), recognised as Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand showcase. Scheduled for Saturday, December 6, at the Naval Dockyard, the runway will blend contemporary Pan‑African designers, international models, and live music performances.

Adding star power to the festival, organisers have confirmed that global superstar and American Idol winner Jordin Sparks will headline the event as the international performing artist, performing live during the celebrations.

The evening will also feature the Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement (#GCAA) awards, honouring industry trailblazers, and the Golden Break Through (GBT) Auditions, a youth empowerment initiative searching for the next top models for 2025.

Speaking further on the festival, Group MD/CEO of NMO Management Ltd and Vice Chair of NACCIMA Creative Economy Trade Group Nigeria, Dr. Ngozi Omambala, said: “We are excited to announce and host the inaugural APF, Africa’s first sustainable recycling festival. Our mission is to proudly showcase, integrate the main pillars of the creative industries: Music, Fashion, Film (Nollywood), Food, Art, and Technology at Remembrance Arcade TBS.”

She added: “We aim to leverage mutual synergies while demonstrating our commitment to supporting SMEs using sustainable practices to promote commerce, innovation, and productivity at the trade fair, where ‘Creativity meets Commerce’, thereby contributing to Africa’s growth.”

The initiative is bolstered by the support of key corporate and government figures, including the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

A defining feature of the APF is its commitment to environmental responsibility. NMO Management is thrilled to confirm that Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and its recycling partner, RecyclePoints, will be on ground to ensure all plastic packaging waste generated is collected for recycling. Collection stations will be deployed throughout the venue for the entire five-day duration to ensure the festival remains a waste-free environment, setting a new standard for large-scale events in Africa.

The event will be livestreamed via NMO Management’s social media platforms, offering a global audience a view into this eclectic cultural experience.