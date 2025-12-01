Carew Couture Unveils Maison Royale: A Celebration of Craft, Confidence and Evolution

By Tosin Clegg

One of Nigeria’s leading fashion brands, Carew Couture has just launched a new collection tagged Maison Royale featuring bold new pieces that serves compelling appeal and a true expression of craftsmanship. According to the designer she shares that the inspiration behind her new collection comes from a place of growth and rediscovery, “I wanted to explore the balance between softness and strength. So I ensured this collection is rooted in movement and evolution and as I remember in December 2024, I was having a conversation with one of my media team and it just came up, and I thought it was a great start, at show casing what Carew Couture is about. It was mainly about showing our amazing craft monthly for the whole of 2025 as every piece was shaped by the idea of transition. So this focused on how a woman or man evolves, how their confidence shifts, and how clothing can capture that energy.”

With this new collection fashion lovers can expect rich and intentional materials which is expected to help define and project their style in its wholeness. The designer adds that, “The silhouettes plays cinched waists, elegant volumes and bold accents. Craftsmanship is definitely at the heart of everything as the pieces are hand finished details, thoughtful paneling, intricate corsetry, clean and seamless construction. Overall, expect designs that feel modern, elevated, and deeply expressive. As our pieces don’t just clothe the body but say something about the person wearing them and you can trust me on that.”

Carew Couture journey so far as been one of growth, transformation, and purpose as what started as pure passion for fashion led by creativity and the joy of making clients feel confident and celebrated has now evolved into a deliberate, structured, and forward-thinking fashion house. As growth demands the brand has since expanded its capacity, refined its design processes, improved craftsmanship, and grown its team. Today, the brand led by the Creative Direction of Olaide Carew stands firmly on strong artistic direction, a deeper understanding of its clientele, and a dedication to delivering luxury pieces that remain personal, relatable, and effortlessly wearable.

I design for individuals who see fashion as an expression of their lifestyle and values, Carew points out. She further highlights that, “They are bold, ambitious, stylish, classy and drawn to pieces that speak before they do. Whether it’s for work, celebration, or presence, my clients love clothing that reflects their class. It’s always luxurious, refined, and a little daring. My designs mirror what is thoughtful, empowering and it is made to elevate how they carry themselves in every room.”

The Maison Royale Collection is now out and available for clients both new and returning to explore as it offers nothing but the best standard from the stables of Carew Couture. One thing that is noteworthy is that the pieces are designed to make you feel powerful, sophisticated, and unforgettable, without losing your own identity in the outfit.