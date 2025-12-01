Amusa Kelani Wins Ikeja Golf Club Championship 2025

Amusa Kelani beat off a strong field of 100 golfers to emerge winner of the Ikeja Golf Club Championship 2025.

Kelani who first won the Championship in 2023 fired 21 over par in the three-day tournament to win the overall trophy and the Green Jacket on Sunday evening.

Apart from the trophy and the Green Jacket, Kelani was rewarded with an LG 65inches nanocell television set as the Gross winner over three days.

Arun Sharma and Jimoh Ogundare who played 28 over par and 32 over par respectively over the draw-day tournament were similarly rewarded with LG 2-Door 375L refrigerator and LG Dishwashing machine respectively. There were also quality prizes for winners in number 4th to 10th on the final leaderboard.

Speaking shortly after receiving his trophy and Green Jacket, Kelani said that he was now happy redeeming his pledge to return to winning ways at the tournament

“Winning this tournament was not an easy thing. At some point, I almost gave up but coming to the last day, I knew that it was time for me to reclaim the Championship that I first won in 2023. I am glad that I redeemed my pledge and came out as champion,” gushed the obviously elated Kelani.

From 100 players in the first two days, only 39 players made the cut to the final day. Kelani gave kudos to the management of the club for elevating the Championship to a three-day tournament to enable players earn points for amateur rankings.

Captain of the Ikeja Golf Club, Rasheed Adebisi commended the strong field that participated in the Championship this year. He said that it was deliberate that the event was moved from two days to a three-day affair.

“While congratulating the champion, I also want to commend all the players on this final day for the excitement they brought to the competition. We are looking forward to a better championship at the next edition.

“To our sponsors, the caddies, our club house workers and staff who work day and night to keep our course in perfect shape, we salute you all and look forward to you all putting more efforts to make the next edition even better,” concludes the captain at the sumptuous buffet dinner to cap the 2025 edition of the championship