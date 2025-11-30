Tinubu Hails Nigeria’s Return to IMO Council, Says It’s Affirmation of the Country’s Growing Maritime Influence

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has described Nigeria’s election to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the 2026–2027 biennium as a strong affirmation of the country’s growing maritime influence and its constructive role in global shipping governance.

Nigeria was re-elected to Category C of the IMO Council at the organisation’s General Assembly in London on Friday, November 28, after a 14-year absence.

While welcoming Nigeria’s success, the President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said it reflected the international community’s confidence in the nation’s commitment to safety, security, environmental stewardship, and rules-based maritime operations.

Tinubu applauded the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola; the staff of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy; the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Nigeria’s diplomatic team for their dedication, strategic engagement, and professionalism throughout the election process.

The president noted that the new IMO Council’s mandate aligned with his administration’s drive to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s blue economy, expand maritime infrastructure, strengthen anti-piracy initiatives, and improve the nation’s standing as a regional shipping hub.

He assured the global maritime community of Nigeria’s readiness to partner with it to ensure safer seas, cleaner oceans, more efficient naval transport systems, and to champion cooperation, innovation, and fairness in global maritime regulation.

Tinubu thanked member-states for their support and goodwill, pledging that Nigeria will justify the trust reposed in it through sustained leadership and active contribution to the advancement of international maritime objectives.