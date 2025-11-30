NIS Decries Attack on Border Patrol Formation, Killing of Three Personnel by Lakurawa Terrorists in Kebbi

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, has decried the violent attack and killing of three personnel of the National immigration Service (NIS) and destruction of assets at the border patrol formation in Kebbi State.

Three officers of the NIS were killed in a terrorist attack on their camp in the Bagudo Local Government Area (LGA) of Kebbi State.

The CGI, in a statement signed yesterday by the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, confirmed the violent and coordinated attack carried out by unidentified armed men on the Bakin Ruwa Checkpoint, under the Tuga Border Patrol Formation in the state.

She said the incident occurred on Thursday, 27 November 2025, at approximately 22:00 hours.

She lamented that three gallant NIS personnel lost their lives in the line of duty, and several operational assets and facilities at the location were destroyed.

Akinlabi, in the statement, said: “The Service extends its heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the fallen personnel, honouring their selfless sacrifice and commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s Borders.”

He said: “The Comptroller General has ordered an immediate tactical response, deploying reinforcements to the affected formation, intensified joint operations with other security agencies, enhanced intelligence-gathering along the entire Tuga axis, and heightened patrols to deter further threats and restore full security control of the area.”

He added that: “The Nigeria Immigration Service remains resolute in its mandate to secure the nation’s Borders and will not be deterred by acts of criminality. We urge the public to remain calm and continue to cooperate with security agencies in their efforts to secure the nation.”

An official of NIS had confirmed that suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorist group invaded the NIS camp in Bakin Ruwa, located along the Maje border community between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

Kebbi State’s Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs, Halliru Aliyu, also confirmed the incident to reporters.

He stated that the attackers initially torched the immigration personnel’s camp, and then shot dead three officers attempting to escape the fire.

Aliyu added that another officer was injured in the attack, adding that security agents have been immediately deployed to the area to maintain law and order and to trail the fleeing terrorists.

The police spokesperson in Kebbi, Nafi’u Abubakar, also confirmed the tragic incident.

Bagudo is one of the local government areas in Kebbi that is currently under siege by the Lakurawa terror group.

The attack on the immigration camp also followed the kidnapping of the State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Sama’ila Muhammad, on October 31. He was released after being held captive for about nine days.

Also, on November 11, terrorists attacked a Nigeria Customs Service outpost in the troubled Bagudo LGA, killing an officer on duty, Sadiq Muhammad.

On November 17, they attacked a school in the Danko Wasagu LGA, resulting in the mass abduction of 25 schoolgirls and the killing of the school’s vice-principal.