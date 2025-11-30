Ganduje Dismisses Kano Govt’s Call for His Arrest, Says It’s Baseless, Reckless, Accuses Gov Yusuf of Desperation

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has dismissed as baseless and reckless the recent call by the Kano State Government for his arrest over alleged comments linked to the formation of a militia group.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, in Abuja, Ganduje also described the call for his arrest as a reflection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s desperation and incompetence.

The immediate past governor of Kano State said the allegation amounted to an abdication of responsibility by an administration that has repeatedly failed to secure the lives and property of residents.

“It is deeply unfortunate that rather than addressing the escalating insecurity ravaging the state, Governor Yusuf has chosen to chase shadows while searching for scapegoats to conceal his glaring failures,” he said.

Ganduje lamented that communities such as Bagwai, Shanono, Tsanyawa and others were living in fear, yet the governor had neither visited the affected areas nor shown empathy to victims.

“His continued absence in moments that require leadership speaks volumes of his disconnect from the people he claims to serve,” he added.

Ganduje, who is also the Chairman of the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) stressed that he had never been associated with violence or any act capable of undermining peace in Kano.

He recalled that during his eight-year tenure as governor, Kano remained secure, earning national commendation for maintaining peace and protecting lives and property—an achievement he said stands in sharp contrast to the current administration’s “ineptitude and lack of direction.”

The statement urged Governor Yusuf to focus on his constitutional duty of safeguarding residents instead of engaging in political theatrics and unfounded allegations.

Ganduje added that true leadership is demonstrated through purposeful action, responsibility and compassion—not through press conferences and frivolous statements aimed at diverting public attention from government’s failures.