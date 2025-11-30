Education Academy Faults Reversal of Mother Tongue Policy, Seeks Immediate Restoration

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE) has criticised the federal government’s decision to scrap the National Language Policy, urging Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to reverse his decision and restore mother tongue as the language of instruction at foundational levels of schooling.

The Academy in a position paper submitted to the minister on November 25 and released to journalists, argued that overwhelming evidence supports early education in indigenous languages, which it said improves learning outcomes, strengthens cultural identity, and promotes inclusive national development.

The statement, signed by NAE President, Prof. Olugbemiro Jegede, and Secretary General, Prof. Chris Chukwurah, described the policy reversal as a “grave disservice” to Nigeria’s educational progress.

It warned that discontinuing mother tongue instruction without rigorous evaluation amounted to “permanent recolonisation and the burial of Nigeria’s future and pride.” The Academy faulted the rationale provided by the minister, insisting that poor performance in public examinations cannot be attributed to mother tongue instruction, which ends at primary four.

It said no empirical data supports claims that indigenous language teaching has undermined educational outcomes in the past 15 years.

While calling for immediate reinstatement of the policy, the Academy urged the government to strengthen implementation through teacher training, improved learning materials, stakeholder engagement, and regular evidence-based reviews.

Similarly, the Academy has decried the resurgence of school attacks by terrorists, warning that Nigeria’s education system is “under siege” and edging toward collapse as relentless attacks on schools devastate learners, teachers and communities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Academy said at least 92 school invasions, 2,500 abducted learners, over 180 children killed, 90 injured and more than 90 still missing have been recorded since the 2014 Chibok abduction, culminating in the latest attack at St. Mary’s School, Niger State, on November 21.

“These are not statistics but shattered dreams, grieving families and a generation at risk,” the Academy said, lamenting that education, the bedrock of national development, is being eroded by mounting violence.

While acknowledging government’s efforts such as the Safe Schools Declaration and the National Plan for Financing Safe Schools, the NAE said these measures remained grossly inadequate, creating only “a false sense of security” as schools in the North-east and Middle Belt remain soft targets.

While calling for decisive intervention, the NAE demanded full protection for learners and school personnel in line with national and international obligations, stringent punishment for perpetrators, improved intelligence coordination, trauma care for victims and compensation for bereaved families.

“Education is the lifeblood of any nation. If Nigeria fails to protect its schools and its young ones, it fails to protect its future,” the statement read.

The Academy urged government, security agencies and civil society to rise above rhetoric and take bold, coordinated action. “The time for promises has passed, the time for results is now,” it added.