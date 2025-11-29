Tinubu Commissions 1,187 New Police Officers, Reaffirms Commitment to Reform, Professional Policing

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commissioned 1,187 cadets of Regular Course 7 into the Nigeria Police Force as Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

The commissioning took place during a colourful Passing Out Parade (POP) at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the ceremony marked the culmination of five years of rigorous academic and professional training.

Hundeyin said that

beyond their commissioning as officers, the cadets also earned Bachelor’s degrees in various disciplines, equipping them with both academic competence and practical policing skills required for effective national service.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, President Tinubu congratulated the new ASPs and urged them to uphold integrity, professionalism, and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to comprehensive police reform, improved welfare for personnel, and enhanced operational capacity for the Nigeria Police Force.

“The well-attended event drew an array of dignitaries, including Shanta Emily Knowles, Head of the Royal Bahamas Police Force; Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf; representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs; members of the National Assembly; senior government officials; heads of sister security agencies; serving and retired senior police officers; the Provost and academic staff of the Nigeria Police Academy; traditional and religious leaders; as well as families and well-wishers of the passing-out cadets,” the Force spokesperson stated.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, congratulated the newly commissioned officers, commending their resilience, discipline, and commitment throughout the demanding training programme.

He reminded them that effective policing is rooted in character, courage, and professionalism, and urged them to remain resolute in protecting lives and property, maintaining law and order, and restoring public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

The Nigeria Police Force reassured Nigerians of its continued resolve to produce highly trained, educated, and professional officers capable of confronting modern security challenges and strengthening national stability.