Maritime Firm Celebrates Nigeria’s Return to IMO Council, Urges Bold Maritime Reforms

The Managing Director of SeaExpress Transit Limited, Mr. Thompson Eja, has applauded Nigeria’s successful return to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Category C Council, describing the victory as a “historic restoration of national relevance” in global maritime governance after a 14-year absence.

Eja, in a statement issued in Calabar, Cross River State, said the achievement represents a major diplomatic and strategic milestone, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a key player capable of shaping international maritime policies that affect trade, safety and global shipping routes.

The managing director praised the leadership of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, saying he “led Nigeria’s return to the global maritime decision-making table”, adding that the outcome “strengthens the nation’s marine and blue economy goals as detailed in the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy”.

The SeaExpress boss further commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the diplomatic efforts that secured the seat, declaring that his decisive backing “reflects his commitment to the Renewed Hope agenda” and his determination to make the blue economy “a key driver towards achieving the $1 trillion economy target for Nigeria by 2030”.

He emphasized that the victory should serve as a catalyst for transformation within Nigeria’s maritime sector, calling on regulatory agencies to rise to the moment.

He highlighted the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, and NIMASA as institutions that must take advantage of this renewed global relevance.

According to Eja, these agencies should “improve efficiency in service delivery, modernize our ports, solidify gains in coastal and inland waterways security, and accelerate collaboration with the private sector” to fully harness the opportunities provided by the IMO council seat.

The statement also stressed the need to “accelerate the growth of maritime economic activities,” noting that Nigeria must increase indigenous participation in the maritime transport sector, particularly in cargo vessel ownership and in expanding coastal and inland passenger ferry operations.

Reaffirming his company’s commitment to the sector, the managing director declared that the management “remains dedicated to making the company a critical stakeholder and partner” in the emerging blue economy landscape through innovation, investment, and collaboration.

Eja concluded by pledging that SeaExpress will continue to pioneer “safe, reliable and affordable waterways travel” across Cross River, Akwa Ibom and neighbouring Gulf of Guinea countries as part of its mission to support national maritime growth.