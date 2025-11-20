NGO Canvasses Prayers, Well Thought-out Strategy To Deal With Terrorism

A Christian faith based Non-governmental Organisation, Linkway Africa Outreach, has called for global prayers and moral support for victims of terrorism especially those who have been displaced from their ancestral homes with their source of income cut off.

According to the NGO, this has become necessary given the fact that religious and others forms of terrorist activities were fast spreading across the world with Nigeria actively and badly experiencing its own ugly dimension almost every day.

Country Director of Linkway Africa Outreach, Daniel Adejo Ibiloma, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja ahead of a global prayer scheduled for Saturday 22nd November, 2025 with participants drawn from seven continents of the world.

The scheduled prayer titled: “Global Prayer and Support for Victims of Terrorisms and Natural Disasters”, Ibiloma said, was meant to spiritually tackle security challenges Nigeria and other terrorism-hit nations have assumed, stressing that Nigeria’s designation as “Country of Particular Concern”, recently by President of the United States, Donald Trump, should be a wake up call for all concerned citizens.

Ibiloma said: “It is important that we unite in prayers and; supports for those who have lost their loved ones and displaced from their homes and sources of income. This has become necessary in times like this, that religious and other forms of terrorism are fast spreading around the world, stripping it off its God’s given Peace.

“It has been in the news that Nigeria has been added to the list of nations designated as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), by the government of the United States, because of the level of killings going on by terrorists in the country.

“It is generally believed that people are killed across religious lines, but the question of which religion is most affected or targeted is left for valid independent and international data to answer.”

He posited that peace must be a priority of any nation, noting that Linkway Africa Outreach and a United States based NGO, Linkway Diplomats Incorporated, Atlanta, have perfected arrangements to intensify prayers and moral support for security challenged nations.

“Blessed are the peace makers, for they shall be called children of God. What defines us Christians as children of God and joint heirs with Christ is the peace we command in the storms of life. We can no longer be silent in Zion while people are dying every single moment”.

Insisting on prayers, the Country Director said it was obvious that the only means left to tackling insecurity was prayer as government has exhausted all strategies to curtail insecurity to no avail, adding that prayer would change the tide so soon and fast.

According to him: “Currently, the enemies of our collective existence are working hard to execute their plan and God is looking for zealous men and women to stand in the gap in prayers and material assistance for the victims of terrorists.

“I looked for someone among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found no one.

“What the world is experiencing now may not be unconnected with God’s judgement against the growing wickedness of the unrighteous world. You have become guilty by the blood that you have shed, and defiled by the idols you have made, and you have brought your days near, the appointed time of your years has come.

“Therefore, I have made you a reproach to the nations and a mockery to all countries.” God of heaven is merciful and only need someone to stand in the gap in prayers and He will override His judgement with Mercies.”