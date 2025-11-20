  • Thursday, 20th November, 2025

Court to Deliver Judgment in Nnamdi Kanu’s Case

Breaking | 2 hours ago

The Federal High Court in Abuja will, this morning, deliver the judgment in the alleged terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu on live broadcast.

The court registrar confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday morning.

Cameramen of different television stations, including NTA, Channels Tv, AIT, TVC, were among the workers of broadcast stations in the courtroom with their gadgets for the live transmission.

NAN reports that Justice James Omotosho had, on Nov. 7, fixed today for the judgement.

Justice James Omotosho fixed the date after Kanu’s defence was foreclosed following his insistence that he would not enter his defence under a repealed laws.

Justice Omotosho held that Kanu, having exhausted the six days allocated to him by the court to conduct his defence, had waived his right to do so.

The judge said he would have extended the days allocated to Kanu to conduct his defence if he had opted to open it.

He said Kanu, having failed to utilise the opportunity given to him to conduct his defence, could not claim to have been denied the constitutionally guaranteed right to fair hearing.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the court is yet to begin proceeding.(NAN)

