Viewing AI from the African Lens

Yinka Kolawole reports on how a US-based Nigerian scholar, Fatima Ododo, is redefining the Future of Artificial Intelligence

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the world, it continues to struggle with the challenge of unpredictability that Nigerians understand intimately. From irregular patterns to chaotic environments, instability remains one of the most persistent threats to machine learning. Yet, one Nigerian researcher is demonstrating to the global community how to build AI systems that remain stable, clear-minded, and reliable even when the world around them is anything but.

Fatima Ododo, a Ph.D. candidate in Computer Science at Montana State University in the United States, is pioneering research that strengthens the resilience, trustworthiness and adaptability of artificial intelligence. Her work on robust deep regression, outlier management, and optimization is steadily gaining recognition for its role in creating AI systems that function reliably in real-world, high-uncertainty environments.

Meanwhile, Fatima Ododo’s journey began in humble circumstances. Born to Igbo Muslim parents in northern Nigeria, she overcame enormous barriers to pursue education in a region where schooling for girls was often discouraged. With support from the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation Scholarship, she earned her degree from the American University of Nigeria, Yola in the Northeastern part of the country that has for the past two decades been bedevilled by insurgency. More importantly, she graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 2020 while also earning numerous accolades for her academic excellence.

Today, Fatima Ododo stands among Nigeria’s most promising scientific minds—a young woman focused on solving one of artificial intelligence’s most fundamental weaknesses: instability caused by noisy, biased, or unreliable data. “Real-world data is messy,” Fatima Ododo explains to this reporter in a brief chat of what drives her scholarship. “You can’t always remove the uncertainty—so I build models that learn to operate within it.”

In her influential paper, ‘Understanding the Influence of Outliers on Machine Learning Model Interpretability,’ Fatima analyzed how rare or corrupted data points distort the reasoning of AI systems. Her findings improved understanding of the connection between data quality and algorithmic transparency, contributing new insights to the field of explainable AI. She later expanded her work through ‘Adversarial Attacks in Cybersecurity: A Machine Learning Perspective,’ which examined how malicious data manipulations deceive even well-trained models. Her proposed probabilistic defense methods highlight how such attacks can be detected and managed before spreading across digital ecosystems.

Complementing these contributions is a recent paper, ‘A Review of Outlier Detection Techniques in Cybersecurity,’ which organized more than 50 anomaly-detection algorithms into a clear taxonomy. This work has been valuable for engineers and policymakers designing cyber-resilient systems across Africa and beyond. Her technical manuscript, ‘Robust Deep Regression via Variational Inference: A Gaussian-Cauchy Approach to Outlier Mitigation,’ also represents a major milestone in her research trajectory. Although still under development, the work introduces a probabilistic deep-learning framework designed to help AI models distinguish clean data from anomalies, improving stability in noisy environments. The approach blends probability theory with deep learning—a rare and innovative direction that reflects her commitment to advancing robust machine learning methods.

In 2025, Fatima Ododo’s research received further attention when she presented ‘Statistical Evaluation of Robust Loss Functions and CNN Architectures for Deep Regression Tasks in Computer Vision’ at the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Conference in Chicago, Illinois. The poster compared the performance of deep-learning architectures like VGG-16 and ResNet-50 under different optimization strategies, earning praise for bringing clarity and structure to complex AI performance analysis. “Fatima’s work is reshaping how we think about algorithm reliability,” said a reviewer at the NSBE Technical Research Exhibition. “She represents the new face of African innovation—rigorous, visionary, and globally relevant.”

What makes Fatima Ododo’s achievements especially meaningful is that they are firmly rooted in the Nigerian experience. Her research on resilience reflects the ingenuity and adaptability that define Nigerian life. “Nigeria taught me how to solve problems under pressure,” she says. “That mindset is exactly what artificial intelligence needs—systems that keep working even when circumstances are difficult.” And with her career expanding Nigeria’s presence in global AI innovation, Fatima has received the Women of Color in Engineering Award, the Academic and Research Leadership Symposium Honor, and the Extreme Biofilms NRT Seed Grant. These have placed her among a growing group of African scientists influencing the global technology landscape.

However, beyond her technical achievements, Fatima Ododo is passionate about mentorship. She guides African students pursuing data science and machine learning, sharing her journey from a low-income background in northern Nigeria to internationally recognized research. Many students have used her guidance to secure opportunities such as the EducationUSA Opportunity Fund Program, which helped launch her own graduate studies. “Fatima represents the best of Nigeria — her achievements demonstrate that young Nigerian scientists can excel on the global stage,” noted one technology policy observer.

As AI becomes central to agriculture, energy, and governance, Fatima Ododo envisions an Africa that leads in responsible and resilient AI design. Her ongoing work in factored evolutionary algorithms and multi-objective optimization aims to make machine learning more efficient for large-scale applications such as smart farming, power-grid management, and environmental modeling. “I want my research to help nations like Nigeria,” she says. “When AI strengthens food production, prevents blackouts, and informs better policy decisions, that’s when technology truly becomes transformative.”

In a field often dominated by Western voices, Fatima Ododo stands as proof that world-class innovation can emerge from Nigerian roots. Her story is not only about making machines more stable—it is about a nation demonstrating that brilliance, resilience, and vision can shape the future of global technology.