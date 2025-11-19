Senate in Shock As Okey Ezea Dies After Brief Illness

* Barau, Adaramodu, Kalu, Natasha Mourn

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate was thrown into mourning on Wednesday following the sudden death of Senator Okey Ezea, the Labour Party lawmaker representing Enugu North Senatorial District, who passed away in Lagos on Tuesday night after a brief illness.

Ezea, an influential voice in the 10th Senate and one of its most visible legislators, died at about 11:07 p.m. in a private hospital, according to a statement by his family.

His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from colleagues, who described the 62-year-old senator as a principled parliamentarian, a bridge-builder and a steadfast patriot.

The Senate, through its spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, described the incident as a “tragic and painful loss”.

He noted that Ezea’s passing had created a deep void in the red chamber.

The statement read: “The Senate shares the grief of this unfortunate demise with his constituents in Enugu North, Enugu State, and Nigerians, most especially his immediate family. We pray that God grants him peaceful rest.”

Ezea, a lawyer and businessman, was elected in 2023 on the Labour Party platform. He quickly established himself as a respected legislator, serving initially as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Until his passing, he was Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa and NEPAD, as well as Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Creative Economy.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, described Ezea as a “pan-Nigerian politician” whose contributions to national unity were unmistakable.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, Barau said the senator “would be remembered for his commitment to the Nigerian project through his various interventions within and outside the Senate”.

Barau, who expressed shock at the news, extended condolences to the senator’s wife, Chioma, and their children.

“Senator Okey Ezea was a patriotic Nigerian par excellence, who worked hard to enhance the standard of living of the people of Enugu North and beyond,” he said.

Former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, described Ezea’s passing as “a painful blow to the Senate and the nation.”

In an emotional tribute, Kalu said the late senator was not just a colleague but a brother with whom he shared moments of prayer and reflection at the Senate’s Catholic chapel.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), in her tribute, described Ezea as “wise, gentle, and prayerful”, recalling how his spiritual encouragement sustained her through difficult times. “Your prayers kept me going through my darkest moments, and I will miss you in chambers,” she said.

Beyond the National Assembly, Ezea held notable public service roles, including serving as Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.