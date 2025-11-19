Kalu, Natasha Mourn As Enugu North Senator Ezea Dies in UK

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and a female member of the Senate, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghhan have expressed deep sorrow over the death of Senator Okey Ezea, representing Enugu North in the 10th Senate.

They described the late lawmaker as a principled parliamentarian, devoted Christian, and cherished friend whose passing is a painful blow to the Senate and the nation.

Kalu, in an emotional condolence message, said he received the news of Ezea’s death with “profound shock and deep sorrow.”

He noted that the late Enugu North Senator was more than a colleague, he was a brother in whom he found sincerity, loyalty, and spiritual companionship.

According to him, their bond was strengthened by shared moments of worship at the Senate’s Catholic chapel, where they often prayed and reflected together.

Kalu said, “Those quiet moments of prayer remain etched in my heart. Ezea is a man defined by humility, integrity, and unwavering faith.

He extended condolences to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, acknowledging that the Red Chamber had lost a courageous and principled voice.

He also sympathised with Governor Peter Mbah, the people of Enugu State, and particularly the Nsukka community, stressing that Ezea served them with pride and an unbroken commitment to their wellbeing.

Kalu prayed for God’s comfort upon the late senator’s family, noting that his legacy of service, compassion, and devotion would continue to inspire many.

“As I mourn my dear brother, I take solace in knowing he lived honorably and touched countless lives. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he stated.

In a separate tribute, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central also mourned Ezea, describing him as a wise, gentle, and prayerful man whose spiritual support strengthened her during difficult times.

“Rest in peace, Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea. You were a good man. Your prayers kept me going through my darkest moments, and I will miss you in chambers,” she wrote.

She extended condolences to the people of Enugu North Senatorial District and noted that Kogi Central stands with them in honouring and mourning their senator.

Both lawmakers described Ezea’s death as a monumental loss to the Senate, Enugu State, and Nigeria at large.