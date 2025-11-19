John Ezeobi, Africa’s Youngest Cable Manufacturer, Nominated as Sun Industrialist of the Year

The Management and Staff of the John Zobis Group, over the week, received a high-powered delegation from The Sun newspaper, led by the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, who visited the company to formally present a notification and award nomination letter announcing Mr. John Ezeobi as winner of The Sun Industrialist of the Year Award 2025.

The team explained that Ezeobi’s nomination followed weeks of rigorous deliberation by the Board of Editors, who considered his rise from a young trader to Africa’s youngest electrical cable manufacturer as an inspiring story of resilience, innovation, and measurable impact on national development. They noted that his name has become synonymous with the production of high-quality electrical cables widely regarded for their reliability in residential, industrial, and commercial use.

For Ezeobi, the recognition goes beyond personal achievement, representing an affirmation of the hard work of his staff, the loyalty of his customers, and the faith of his host communities. He described the nomination as both humbling and motivating, adding that it reinforces his long-standing belief that excellence, consistency, and integrity remain the surest pathways to sustainable growth in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

At just 41, Ezeobi is not only Africa’s youngest cable manufacturer but also the youngest person ever to win the Industrialist of the Year Award, a category previously dominated by older industrial giants. Past winners include Obi Ezeude of Beloxxi Biscuits and Chief Chika Emenike of Kotec Group, Tony Ezenna of Orange Drugs —respected figures whose work transformed their respective industries.

His nomination letter, presented during the visit, highlighted his expansive business conglomerate, the John Zobis Group, which includes Zobis Electrical Nigeria Ltd., John Zobis Oil and Gas Nigeria Ltd., JZ Bulbs Company Nigeria Ltd., Zobis Cable Nigeria Ltd., and John Zobis Company Nigeria Ltd., which are all key players in manufacturing, energy, distribution of genuine electrical products, and construction.

The editors further commended the scale and sophistication of Zobis Electrical Wires and Cable Limited, describing it as a major hub of skilled workers, technicians, and engineers producing internationally certified electrical cables. The factory, situated on more than 400 plots at Okoti-Odekpe in Anambra State, is regarded as one of the largest individual-owned manufacturing facilities in the state, boasting of corporate offices, warehouses, factories, staff quarters, and a hospital currently under construction.

They also noted that the company ranks among the top 20 most successful and visible firms in Anambra State in terms of staff strength, capital investment, production capacity, and corporate social responsibility. Ezeobi’s expansion drive, which stretches across Onitsha, Abuja, Aba, Rivers State, and Lagos, was also cited as one of the strongest indicators of his growing influence in the industrial landscape.

Beyond business, Ezeobi’s philanthropic footprint contributed significantly to his nomination and selection for the award. He has supported emerging entrepreneurs, built homes for low-income families, constructed roads in his host community, and upgraded educational facilities, further confirming his commitment to human and community development. His ongoing investment in a 12-floor commercial mall designed as a one-stop-shop for various electrical and consumer products was also acknowledged as a bold contribution to commerce and job creation.

The Sun delegation noted that Ezeobi represents the new face of Nigerian industrialization, proving to be youthful, ambitious, socially conscious, and committed to building globally competitive enterprises. They expressed confidence that he is on track to becoming one of the largest industrial players in the country in the coming years.

He will be presented with the award on January 31, 2026, in Lagos, alongside winners in other categories such as Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, among others.