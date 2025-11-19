GEJ: Kudos to a Man of Timeless Legacy at 68

Ikechukwu Eze



Today, I join millions of Nigerians, Africans, and friends around the world in celebrating a statesman whose name has become synonymous with peace, humility, patriotism, and democratic excellence. As Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan marks his 68th birthday, I reflect not only as his media and communications adviser over the years, but as one who has been privileged to witness, up close, his extraordinary humanity, his quiet strength, and the moral clarity that guides his every action.



Dr. Jonathan is, without question, one of Africa’s most consistent and passionate champions of peace. Long before global institutions regularly called on him to mediate conflicts, he had already declared a philosophy that would define his legacy: “My political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.” Those words were not political platitudes. They were not cleverly scripted soundbites. They were the authentic rendition of his soul. The unforced expression of his persona as a peace enthusiast. This singular statement, made at a time of political tension, continues to echo across the continent as a profound lesson in leadership, reminding all who wield power that the sanctity of human life must always come before personal or partisan interest.



Perhaps the most defining moment of his democratic credentials came in 2015, when he chose to concede the presidential election while votes were still being tallied, a historic act of statesmanship that averted potential unrest and set a democratic benchmark for Africa. That phone call, which later became a global reference point, remains one of the greatest lessons in political maturity and love for country. In doing that he was simply walking his talk that only a reformed and functional electoral system could redeem a poorly governed country and set it on a path of transformation.

His post-presidency engagements have only deepened this legacy. As Founder of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and Chairman of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF), he has devoted his time and intellect to promoting peaceful elections, political stability, and democratic transitions across Africa. In country after country, from Zambia to The Gambia, from Kenya to Cote d’Ivoire, his presence has brought hope, confidence, and moral authority, cementing his reputation as one of the most respected elder statesmen on the continent.



Jonathan’s continuing mediation engagements represent a logical progression of the diplomatic excellence that distinguished his tenure. In the Jonathan years, Nigeria’s presence in the world blossomed with a calm and steady brilliance, as the nation’s voice gained clarity and its reputation gathered a new, dignified glow. At a time when the country’s global standing needed credible leadership, he provided exactly that, with Nigeria even chairing the United Nations Security Council twice under his presidency. His diplomatic poise, calm statesmanship, and ability to unify diverse interests earned him admiration from leaders around the world.



Yet Dr. Jonathan’s contributions are not confined to diplomacy alone. His years in office remain a reference point in Nigeria’s developmental journey. When we speak of the Jonathan Presidency, the records speak loudly. Through the Transformation Agenda, he ushered in policies that stimulated growth, institutional reforms, and economic modernization, leading to Nigeria being recognized as the largest economy in Africa at the time. The era also witnessed single-digit inflation, unprecedented Foreign Direct Investment, and bold industrial policies that laid foundations for future innovation.

It is important to point out that beyond all these macroeconomic achievements, Jonathan’s heart was always with the people. His commitment to education and human capital development produced some of the most impactful programmes in Nigeria’s recent history. The Almajiri Education Programme created the environment to give dignity and opportunity to millions of children, especially in Northern Nigeria. It was designed to address with courage and compassion, a decades-old, deep-seated societal malaise and bring an end to the nation’s embarrassing specter of out-of-school children.



The Presidential Special Scholarship for Innovation and Development (PRESSID) was his foresight in action, designed to give Nigeria a critical technological edge in the modern world by nurturing our best and brightest minds to that end.

But beyond the public achievements lies the man I have been privileged to know personally. To many, he is a former President and icon of peace. To those of us who have worked closely with him, he is a study in the power of quiet strength. His life and career are a compelling narrative that challenges the very foundations of conventional politics, built not on the noise of power, but on the substance of character.



Humble, simple, humane, and utterly selfless, Dr. Jonathan is the embodiment of authenticity. What you see is truly what you get. He carries power lightly, speaks with gentleness, and leads with a sincerity that is increasingly rare in public life. His patriotism is firm; his commitment to good governance unquestionable; and his belief in the inherent goodness and potential of every Nigerian remains unshaken.



In the decade since he left office, he has lived a life that proves, beyond doubt, that there is indeed life after the presidency. He has shown dignity, relevance, and value in service outside of power, reminding the world that true leadership has no expiry date.



Today, many who confess that they miss the Jonathan Presidency do so not out of mischief, but out of a deep sense of nostalgia. Not merely for the calm, stability, and economic direction his presidency offered, but for the unique style of governance defined by listening, humility, inclusion, empathy, and respect for institutions.



Such longing is not lost on students of power and politics for they know that humanity will always crave the ideal where power is under control, where leadership is humane, modest, and focused on national progress.



As he turns 68, I celebrate a man who has consistently placed Nigeria above himself; a man who has given Africa a model of leadership rooted in peace; and a man whose name will forever be associated with statesmanship, sacrifice, and service.



His legacy is secure, his impact immeasurable, and his example timeless.



•Eze is Special Adviser on Media and Communications to Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan